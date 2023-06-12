close

MHT CET Result 2023 released today, here's how to check and download

MHT CET result 2023 was released today. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.in. Exams were conducted in May

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Results, Exam results

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results were announced today. Students who appeared for the MHT CET 2023 exams can check and download their MHT CET results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 for PCM (Physics Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

The PCM exams took place from May 9 to 14, while PCB exams were held from May 15 to 20. The Common Entrance Test (CET) cell displayed the question papers, answer keys, and candidate responses on May 26.
The MHT CET exam is one of the most important examinations in Mumbai for students seeking admissions in engineering and Pharmacy programs at various colleges throughout Maharashtra. The MHT CET exams are conducted by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell every year.

How to check and download MHT CET result 2023?

Here are the easy steps to check and download MHT CET result 2023:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.in.
  • Check for MHT CET result 2023 and click on it.
  • A new login page will open on your desktop and you need to fill in your login credentials.
  • After entering your login credentials successfully, your result will display on your screen.
  • You can check and download your MHT CET result 2023
  • You can also take the printout of your result for future reference.

Maharashtra Entrance Exams Results

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

