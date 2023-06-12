MHT CET Result 2023 released today, here's how to check and download

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results were announced today. Students who appeared for the MHT CET 2023 exams can check and download their MHT CET results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 for PCM (Physics Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

The MHT CET exam is one of the most important examinations in Mumbai for students seeking admissions in engineering and Pharmacy programs at various colleges throughout Maharashtra. The MHT CET exams are conducted by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell every year.

The PCM exams took place from May 9 to 14, while PCB exams were held from May 15 to 20. The Common Entrance Test (CET) cell displayed the question papers, answer keys, and candidate responses on May 26.