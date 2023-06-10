Punjab expresses gratitude to Canada for postponing student deportation

With a major relief to the protesting Indian students in Canada facing deportation proceeding postponed until further notice, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday expressed happiness.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been keeping an eye on the issue for the past several days and he has given clear instructions that whatever effort the government can do in the interests of these 700 students should be done.

Keeping in view that most of the students are from Punjab, Dhaliwal had earlier announced free legal assistance to the students while talking to students virtually.

He also wrote letters to the High Commissioner of India in Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and the High Commissioner of Canada, Cameron Mackay, to resolve the issue of these students at the earliest.

The minister said so far only one youth, Lovepreet Singh, has got relief and until the matters of all the students are settled, the government will continue to make all-out efforts.

Dhaliwal has expressed gratitude towards all MPs of Punjab origin in Canada who came forward to help the students.

--IANS

vg/pgh