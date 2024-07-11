Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MP: 10 schools to return Rs 65 crore fees illegally collected from students

The authorities have junked the illegal increase in fees by these schools and the collection of Rs 64.58 crore from 81,117 students between 2018-19 and 2024-25

Female students, School girls

On May 27, the Jabalpur district administration had got 11 FIRs registered against school functionaries and a few bookshop owners for allegedly illegally raising fees and textbook prices. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district have directed ten private schools to refund about Rs 65 crore charged extra as tuition fees from more than 81,000 students over seven academic sessions, an official said on Thursday.
"The schools had hiked tuition fees in violation of the law," said Jabalpur District Education Officer (DEO) Ghanshyam Soni.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The district-level committee set up under the Madhya Pradesh Niji Vidyalaya (Fees Tatha Sambandhit Vishayon Ka Viniyaman) Adhiniyam, 2017, examined the accounts of these schools and found them to be charging extra fees from students," he said.
"The authorities have junked the illegal increase in fees by these schools and the collection of Rs 64.58 crore from 81,117 students between 2018-19 and 2024-25," he said.
 
Soni told PTI that he issued notices to the schools on Tuesday directing them to refund the illegally collected fees.
On May 27, the Jabalpur district administration had got 11 FIRs registered against school functionaries and a few bookshop owners for allegedly illegally raising fees and textbook prices respectively, officials said.
Then, action was taken against the school functionaries and textbook shop owners after discrepancies linked to them were uncovered, according to District Collector Deepak Saxena.
As per the rules, a school is required to get the approval of the district administration if it intends to raise the fees by more than 10 per cent. "If the proposed hike is beyond 15 per cent, the school has to seek the nod from a committee set up by the state government," said an official.
"Some of these schools hiked fees by more than 10 per cent, while others by over 15 per cent without seeking the approval of the appropriate authorities," the collector added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty tests 24,300; ONGC, Oil India soar up to 13%

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio could list at $112bn valuation, 15% upside in RIL: Jefferies

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of pleas demanding NEET-UG re-test; case listed for Jul 18

PremiumIsro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

Ashish Kacholia-owned stock up 86% in 27 days; zooms 169% from March low

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress, INDIA bloc to raise Manipur issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : school fee hike School fees Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon