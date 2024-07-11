Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses may open higher, tracking strong global cues; Nikkei tops 42K
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 11, 2024: At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were indicating a gain of 56 points, trading at 24,411, signalling a bullish start for the day
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 11, 2024: Indian benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex could open higher today, tracking buzzing Asian markets.
At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were indicating a gain of 56 points, trading at 24,411, signalling a bullish start for the day.
Japan's Nikkei surged past the 42,000 mark for the first time to achieve a new record high. Other Asian markets also rose on the back of a rally in technology stocks and optimism around potential rate cuts.
The Nikkei was up 1 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 gained 0.87 per cent and Korea’s Kospi rose 0.77 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the US markets, stocks closed higher in anticipation of inflation and jobless claims data. The Nasdaq led gains with a rise of 1.18 per cent, followed by the Dow Jones (up 1.09 per cent) and the S&P 500 (up 1.02 per cent).
Back home, on July 10, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 583.96 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares amounting to Rs 1,082.40 crore.
7:24 AM
India IPO frenzy draws retail investors with quick 57% gains: Report
Retail investors are expected to keep piling into initial public offerings in India this year, as hefty gains for new stocks outpace the broader market and listings abroad. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today
Over the past few weeks, Aether has shown a consistent uptrend by forming higher highs and higher lows, which is a positive indicator of its market performance. Recently, Aether has surpassed its previous consolidation range high of 865 and is now trading around 896. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stocks to buy and sell on July 11: India Cements, GMDC, Marico
Markets fluctuated sharply within a range and ended up losing nearly half a percent, wiping out the gains from Tuesday’s session. After a flat start, Nifty plunged sharply in the early hours but a recovery in select heavyweights helped pare some losses as the day progressed. It eventually settled at 24,324, down by 0.45 per cent. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Profit booking on cards for Nifty Pharma, FMCG; check trading strategy
The Nifty Pharma Index is currently showing a bullish trend on the near-term charts but is approaching a significant resistance level around 20,850. Technical indicators are in the overbought zone, which suggests that profit booking and selling pressure are likely to occur in the coming days. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Brent crude at $85.74 per bbl
7:12 AM
Asian markets buzzing in trade; Nikkei tops 42K for first time
7:11 AM
US markets settle higher
7:10 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index nikkei Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE stocks Nifty50 Indian equities
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:10 AM IST