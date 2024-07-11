Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses may open higher, tracking strong global cues; Nikkei tops 42K

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 11, 2024: Indian benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex could open higher today, tracking buzzing Asian markets.

At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were indicating a gain of 56 points, trading at 24,411, signalling a bullish start for the day.

Japan's Nikkei surged past the 42,000 mark for the first time to achieve a new record high. Other Asian markets also rose on the back of a rally in technology stocks and optimism around potential rate cuts.

The Nikkei was up 1 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 gained 0.87 per cent and Korea’s Kospi rose 0.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the US markets, stocks closed higher in anticipation of inflation and jobless claims data. The Nasdaq led gains with a rise of 1.18 per cent, followed by the Dow Jones (up 1.09 per cent) and the S&P 500 (up 1.02 per cent).

Back home, on July 10, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 583.96 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares amounting to Rs 1,082.40 crore.