Business Standard
Home / Education / News / MPPEB PNST, GNMST results 2024 out; here's how to check, download

MPPEB PNST, GNMST results 2024 out; here's how to check, download

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) declared the PNST, GNMST Results 2024 on Friday. The exam was held between September 9 and 13 in two shifts

College students, students

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) results and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024. 

Candidates who appeared in the examination, which took place between September 9 and 13, can check the results on the official website –  esb.mp.gov.in.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The exams took place in multiple centres across the states. The exam helps candidates in securing admission to B.Sc Nursing (4 years) and G.N.M (3 years) programmes. The rigorous selection process aims to identify the most suitable candidates for these prestigious nursing courses. 
 

How to check MPPEB PNST, GNMST results 2024?

Here are a few simple steps to check and download MPPEB PNST, GNMST results 2024:
  • The first step is to visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in.a
  • On the home page check for the ‘Result - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024' link and click on it.
  • Now, you need to enter your login credentials like the application number or roll number and date of birth.
  • Thereafter, your MPPEB results will appear on your screen.
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

PNST Result 2024: Important details

Here are the key details 
  • Exam Authority: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
  • Exam Name: Pre-Nursing Selection Test and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test
  • Exam Date: 09 September 2024
  • Result Date: 26 September 2024
  • Official Website: www.esb.mp.gov.in


Also Read

College students, students

WBJEEB result 2024 is out for ANM/GNM exam; here's how to check, download

police, UP Police

UP Police results 2024 to be declared soon; here's how to check & download

students

CAT 2024: Last date today to apply for IIM CAT, here's how to apply

students

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today

SSC MTS 2024

SSC MTS 2024: Application status released, check all details inside

Topics : Entrance Exams exam results Students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon