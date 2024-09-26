SSC MTS admit card 2024 released; here's how to check and download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming written examination for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

The admit card is released for eight regions including North Region, Southern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Eastern Region, North Western Region, North Eastern Region, and Madhya Pradesh Region. The admit card for the Kerala Karnataka Region will be out soon. Earlier, the SSC released the admit card for Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeast regions.





Also Read: SSC CHSL 2024: Exam date declared at ssc.gov.in; check complete schedule The MTS exam will be held between September 30 and November 14. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download their admit card through the official website.

SSC MTS Exam Date 2024

The exams aim to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies. All the questions in the examination are objective type, comprising a total of 270 marks. There will be no negative marking in session 1. However, in session 2, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. There would be more than 13 regional languages in the examination – including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

How to check and download SSC MTS Admit Card 2024?

Here are the steps to check and download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2024

First, visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

On the home page check for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination.

Then, enter your credentials such as your registration number and password.

Once you enter your credentials, your admit card will appear on your screen.

You can download and take printouts for future reference.

The admit card will have important details like your name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and other important information