Deploy DPIs to help build skilling ecosystem, says FICCI-EY joint report

A skilling passport, a centralised registry and work experiences of professionals across India are examples of digital public infrastructures (DPIs) the industry can leverage to create a robust skilling ecosystem, according to report released by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY).

The report titled 'Future of Jobs in India 3.0' was launched on the inaugural day of the Global Skills Summit. It noted that a centralised registry will streamline the process of skill verification and recognition, ensuring all relevant information is accessible in one place.

“Some of the registries can be labour registry, migrant workers’ registry, informal workers’ registry, MSME registry, among others. These registries can be integrated with other systems to ensure uniqueness of records and accurate information and can have use cases, such as skilling and job assistance, insurance schemes, training and skilling, pensions, loans and women centric schemes,” the report said.

The skilling passport will offer a standardised format for presenting qualifications, making it easier for employers to assess an individual’s suitability for various roles, apart from enabling employers to quickly and easily access an individual’s complete skill profile, facilitating more informed hiring decisions.

Other DPIs that can be leveraged include a learning system with industry-led curriculum and educational institutions that can provide access to a wide range of courses to learners and trainers anywhere and anytime, the report said.

“[Also], artificial intelligence (AI) as a knowledge assistant can help targeted beneficiaries such as residents, government officers, ecosystem partners, the authority and other relevant stakeholders to access, just in time, context relevant information from trusted sources,” it added.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, National Educational Technology Forum urged industries to identify partner institutions for skill development.

"Each industry should identify some institutions where they will fit in, in order to provide those skill sets. Similarly, every institution should have MOUs with about five to six industries, if not more, and then continue that engagement," he explained.

The report advocated revamping of the basic infrastructure of Industrial Training Institutes and similar institutions by the government so that basic training needs are met that could lead to enhanced associations among them.

It also highlighted emerging job roles in the employment dominant sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, energy and FMCG. It also highlighted that ‘on the job training’ is the preferred mode of skilling, followed by government institutions and private institutions.