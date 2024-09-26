Business Standard
SSC CHSL 2024: Exam date declared at ssc.gov.in; check complete schedule

SSC CHSL 2024 tier 2 exam dates have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Applicants can view the exam schedule by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

The date for the 2024 Tier-II Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. The Commission has decided to hold the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) on November 18, 2024, as per the official notice.
This announcement came after the SSC published the Tier-I results and category-wise cut-off marks earlier. Just 41,465 of the thousands of applicants who took the Tier-I exam are eligible to move to the next round. 
These shortlisted applicants are competing for 3,712 positions in various government departments and offices as LDCs (Lower Division Clerks), JSAs (Junior Secretariat Assistants), and DEOs (Data Entry Operators).
 

SSC CHSL 2024: Important dates 

There are two tiers to the written exam used in the SSC CHSL recruiting procedure. Tier-I evaluated candidates' proficiency in General Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. It was already held between July 1 and July 11, 2024.
On November 18, 2024, Tier-II will assess candidates' writing skills and subject-matter expertise related to the selected position. It is recommended that candidates consult the official SSC website and notification for a comprehensive syllabus and exam pattern for Tier-II.

SSC CHSL 2024: What's next?

Those who have been shortlisted should concentrate on their Tier II preparation till November 18. Ahead of the exam date, more information about admit cards and exam centres will probably be made available on the SSC website. All candidates should make sure to remain up to date by visiting the official SSC website.

SSC CHSL: Overview

The Staff Selection Commission holds the SSC CHSL exam annually to fill positions in multiple ministries/departments/organisations of the Government of India. 

The full form of SSC CHSL is the Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) Exam for the following positions:-
• Data Entry Operator (DEO)
• Data Entry Operator (Grade A)
• Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). 

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

