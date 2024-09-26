QS Global MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore is India's top MBA college

Fourteen Indian MBA programmes found a spot in the QS’ global list for 2025 released on Wednesday. According to the coveted list, three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, namely IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, secured positions in the world's 100 best institutes for their MBA courses.

The top spot in the QS Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings 2025 has again been secured by Stanford School of Business in the US. Notably, Stanford School has secured the top spot for the fifth consecutive year.

The ranking is given after analysing 340 best global MBAs and a series of specialised high-demand Business Master’s Rankings, which include Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management, spanning over 58 countries and territories.

Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School have been ranked at the second and third positions, respectively. The best MBA school outside the USA is London Business School.

Such ranking helps students to make informed decisions by understanding the global education landscape. This training also helps with comparative analysis and making informed decisions that align with career goals.

QS Global MBA Ranking 2025: Top 10 Institutions

Here’s the list of top 10 institutions as per QS Global MBA Ranking 2025:

Stanford Graduate School of Business

Penn (Wharton)

Harvard Business School

MIT (Sloan)

London Business School

HEC Paris

Cambridge (Judge)

Columbia Business School

IE Business School

IESE Business School

QS Global MBA Ranking 2025: Top 4 Indian Institutions

Here are the top 4 Indian institutes as per QS Global MBA Ranking 2025:

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (53)

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (60)

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (65)

Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (86)

Students can use insights to follow professional paths: QS CEO

Jessica Turner, the CEO of QS, said that students can use these insights to shape their professional paths who aim to lead in corporations, innovate in start-ups, or impact the public sector.

"However, ongoing challenges related to internationalisation and gender diversity remain critical areas for improvement. Bridging these gaps is not only key to enhancing the global competitiveness of India’s leading business schools, but also vital for fostering more inclusive environments that align with the future of business leadership," Turner.

Indian institutes are nurturing leaders preparing to navigate today's complex and dynamic business environments. Indian institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta show India's ability to shape top-tier global talent.