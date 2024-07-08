Business Standard
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, NDRF deploys teams to 'avert' flood-like situation

The teams have been deployed in Thane, Vasai ( Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg

A bus moves on a flooded road following heavy rainfall, near Andheri Subway in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anticipating severe waterlogging in various parts of the city, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams after heavy rain was reported in several parts of the city. The Met Department has predicted light to moderate spell of rainfall likley over Mumbai during next 3 hours.
The teams have been deployed in Thane, Vasai ( Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg.
NDRF said it has also deployed three regular teams at Andheri and one team at Nagpur.
 
The action came to "avert any untoward incident and give an appropriate response in case of any flood-like situation."
Meanwhile, Western Railway, in a statement, said that suburban trains are running up to 10 minutes late as water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar due to heavy rains.
It said that high-capacity water pumps are being used to drain water away from the railway tracks.
Traffic was reported to have slowed down on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle following heavy rains.
Mumbai city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am today, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Some trains were also cancelled following heavy rains, according to the Central Railways.

The Civic body also said that the entire machinery of the BMC is working in the field. It has also requested Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours.
Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.
Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.
At King's Circle in rain-hit Mumbai, a commuter said, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job."
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that many of its buses were diverted due to waterlogging.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

