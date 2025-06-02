Monday, June 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 to be out today; here's how to download

NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 to be out today; here's how to download

NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 is set to release today at nbe.edu.in. Students can access their city intimation slip using their login details

Neet exam

NEET exam | Photo: Shiksha

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NEET PG city intimation slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, June 2, 2025. 
 
Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG examination can access their exam city slip through the official website, by using their login details, at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 city allotment slip

The NEET PG 2025 city allotment slip includes important information about the examination centre allotted to each candidate. NBEMS will also share these details with the candidates through their registered email IDs. However, all the candidates are advised to access their city intimation slip through the official website in case they do not receive the email. 
 

How to check and download the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip:

Also Read

Supreme Court

Hold NEET-PG exam in single shift instead of two: Supreme Court to NBE

neet

SC to hear plea against NEET-PG 2025 being held in two shifts on June 15

NEET UG

Uttar Pradesh STF busted gang involved in rigging NEET exam, 3 held

youngsters

NEET UG 2025 admit card out. Here's how to download exam hall ticket

M K Stalin

Stalin calls for all-party meeting after Murmu rejects NEET exemption plea

  • Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.
  • Log in using your registration ID and password.
  • Click on the “NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip” link.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.
 
All the candidates are advised to verify all the details in the city intimation slip, such as name and exam centre location. If students find any discrepancy, they should report it to NBEMS for correction.

NEET PG 2025 Exam dates

The NEET PG 2025 exam will take place on June 15, 2025, in multiple exam centres across India. The test is for all the students seeking admission into MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes nationwide.

NEET PG 2025: Admit card

The NEET PG city allotment slip shares information about the examination city and centre. The NBEMS will release the NEET PG hall ticket 2025 on June 11, 2025. The NEET PG Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025. All the candidates should carry their admit card to the exam centre.

More From This Section

JoSAA 2025

JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at official website

College students, students

JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list

Railways, train

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip for CBT 1 out at rrbcdg.gov.in. Details here

Student, Study, School

RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: Check Result and download at rajpsp.nic.in

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

Topics : NEET exams Entrance Exams Admit Card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon