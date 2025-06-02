Monday, June 02, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at official website

JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at official website

JoSAA counselling 2025 will start from tomorrow, June 3, at 5 pm for JEE Advanced qualified candidates. Check complete details of the steps to register, fees & more on the official website

JoSAA 2025

JoSAA 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Candidate registration for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 will begin at the official website at josaa.nic.in, tomorrow on June 3 from 5:00 pm. The JEE 2025 Advanced results were released today, on June 2.
 
The JoSAA 2025 seat allocation process will take place in 6 phases this year. The online JoSAA 2025 counselling process consists of registration, choice filling, and locking. Candidates can register for JoSAA counselling in 2025 if they have qualified for both JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important dates and timings 

JEE 2025 advanced results OUT- June 2, 2025
Registration and choice filling process: June 3 to 12, 2025
Display of Mock Seat Allocation 1 (based on choices filled till June 8): June 9, 2025
Display of Mock Seat Allocation 2 (based on choices filled till June 10): June 11, 2025
Reconciliation, verification, and validation of the seat allocated: June 13, 2025. 
Round 1
 
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 14, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 14 to 18, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 1): June 18, 2025
 
Round 2
 
Seat Allocation (Round 2): June 21, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 21 to 25, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 2): June 25, 2025.
 
Round 3
 
Seat Allocation (Round 3): June 28, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 28 to July 2, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 3): July 2, 2025.
 
Round 4
 
Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 4, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 4 to 8, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 4): July 8, 2025.
 
Round 5
 
Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 10, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 10 to 14, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 5): July 14, 2025.
 
Round 6 (Final round for IITs)
 
Seat Allocation (Round 6): July 16, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 16 to 21, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 6): July 21, 2025.
 
For NIT+ system only
 
Initiation of withdrawal of seat (Round 6) and response to withdrawal queries: July 16 to 22, 2025
Online payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF): July 23 to 27, 2025
Resolution of PAF payment issues for candidates who made the payment before the last date: July 28, 2025.

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025?

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA's official website at josaa.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, press the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link.
Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that displays.
Step 4: Log in to the account after finishing the registration process.
Step 5: Finish the application and make the payment of the essential amount.
Step 6: After you press "submit," your registration is ended.
Step 7: Download the page after finishing the registration procedure.
Step 8: Save a physical copy for later use.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Counselling fee 

For JoSAA registration, there are no counselling fees. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee.

JoSAA 2025: Overview 

Candidates will be offered admission to BTech/B.Arch programs at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 40 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) through JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025.
 
The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been made public by IIT Kanpur on their official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Students studying architectural studies must also pass the AAT in order to be eligible for those specific seats.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Railways, train

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip for CBT 1 out at rrbcdg.gov.in. Details here

Student, Study, School

RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: Check Result and download at rajpsp.nic.in

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

AP DSC hall ticket 2025 to be out today at apdsc.apcfss.in. Check details

University of Calcutta

Calcutta University summer classes advisory sparks confusion among colleges

Topics : JEE Advanced JoSAA 2017: First round of seat allocation begins JEE Main exam exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon