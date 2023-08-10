Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Delhi school students not allowed to use mobiles in classrooms: DoE

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the classrooms of Delhi government schools and private schools for students, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Thursday

Apple plans to drop key Broadcom chip to use in-house design by 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the classrooms of Delhi government schools and private schools for students, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Thursday.
Teachers and other staff have also been asked to avoid using mobile phones in places like classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place.
Parents should ensure that their children do not bring mobile phones into the school premises. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school, a DoE circular said.
School authorities have been asked to provide helpline numbers where students and parents can call in case of an emergency.
This advisory was issued for all government and private schools in Delhi.

Also Read

Delhi: DoE takes over 7 special schools from social welfare dept

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released at edudel.nic.in; download PDF here

Communal tension in Nuh, mobile internet services suspended for three days

Samsung launches new Galaxy A54, A34 smartphones with Nightography in India

India has maximum foreign students in Germany: Ambassador Ackermann

Bihar STET 2023 registrations begin on bsebstet.com, check details inside

ICSI CSEET July 2023 result is set to release today at 4 pm, details below

CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here

RNC GNM result 2023 released: Check how to download results at rncexam.in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Education ministry

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon