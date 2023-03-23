PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

The last date to link the and the card has been fixed as March 31, 2023. Earlier, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had set the deadline at March 31, 2022, but this was later extended. Now, if Indians link their PAN and cards before March 31, they will have to pay late fees of Rs 1,000.

The Centre is focussing on linking PAN and cards because this will reduce the number of fake PAN cards in circulation. At the same time, it will improve the efficiency of income tax collection.

Multiple PAN cards for the same person make it difficult for the authorities to track tax evasion cases.

PAN-Aadhaar link check: Step-by-step guide to check if your cards are already linked

Visit the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/). Click on "Link Aadhaar Status" under the "Quick Links". Enter the PAN and Aadhaar number and click "View Link Aadhaar Status". If your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, a pop-up menu on the screen will show "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click the "Link Aadhaar" link to link your Aadhaar with your PAN. If the cards are linked, the message will say, "Your Aadhaar is linked with PAN".

PAN-Aadhaar link news: writes to PM Modi

On Tuesday, Congress leader in Lok Sabha wrote to Prime Minister urging him to extend the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar cards by six months. He also asked PM Modi to remove the late fees of Rs 1,000.

"And unscrupulous touts have started extorting money as fees from these innocent citizens of rural India," Chowdhury said. He also urged the Centre to direct post offices to assist the people free of cost.

PAN-Aadhaar link last date: What happens if you do not link the two cards by the last date?

If the PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked by March 31, 2023, it can lead to the following:

The will become inoperative until linked with the Aadhaar Card TCS and TDS deductions will attract a higher rate Investors will not be able to carry any transactions on NSE and BSE Depositors will not be able to book a fixed deposit (FD) above Rs 50,000 Depositors will not be able to obtain new debit or credit card Investors will not be able to redeem their mutual funds

PAN-Aadhaar link online: Step-by-step guide here