IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended till August 28

The registration deadline for Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) has been extended by the Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS). The last date to apply was August 21, which has now been extended till August 28. The candidates who are interested and qualified enough to apply for the positions can do so at ibps.in, the official IBPS website. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The registration deadline for IBPS PO SO Recruitment 2024 has been extended. Candidates can now complete their forms until August 28. This year, the IBPS PO exam will be conducted for 4,455 posts in 11 participating banks.

This includes candidates from the general category being granted 1846 seats, while OBC candidates get 1185, SC get 657, ST get 332, and EWS get 435 seats. Through the recruitment drive, the participating banks will fill 896 SO positions.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 30 to be eligible for IBPS PO and SO 2024.

Education Qualification: To take the IBPS PO or SO exams, candidates must have a graduate degree in the relevant field from an Indian government-approved university, according to the official notice. A fundamental understanding of computers is also required. Additionally, applicants must be proficient in the reading, writing, and speaking parts of the state or territory's official language.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1. View the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, search for the IBPS PO or SO recruitment notification link.

Step 3. Now press on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 4. Register yourself by giving details like name, contact number, email address, etc if you are a new user.

Step 5. Now log in utilising your credentials and fill out the application form with the essential information.

Step 6. Upload the essential scanned copies.

Step 7. Submit the fee charges from pay options.

Step 8. Review the application form before submitting it.

Step 9. Download and print your application form for the future.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Fees

The application fee for the IBPS PO and SO is Rs 850 for general candidates and Rs 175 for SC, ST, and PWD candidates. Candidates should be aware that once fees are submitted, they cannot be transformed.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Insights

The online preliminary examination for PO will take place in October, and the Pre-Examination Training (PET) for PO will take place in September this year. October and November will see the announcement of the results. Those who pass the exam will then be invited to take the mains exam in November of this year.

The preliminary exam for the IBPS SO exam will take place in November, and the results will be available by December. After passing the preliminary exam, students will be invited to take the mains exam, which will be held in December, and the results will be announced in January or February.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Documents

• Documents to be uploaded

• Photograph

• Candidates will also be needed to capture and upload their live photograph via webcam or mobile phone during the registration process.

• Signature

• Left thumb impression

• A hand written declaration

• Certificate as mentioned in clause I.