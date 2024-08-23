ICMAI CMA June results 2024 out for Inter, Final; here's how to check

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the ICMAI CMA results June 2024 for intermediate and Final courses for the June 2024 term. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, i.e., icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA June examination for Intermediate and Final courses took place from June 11 to June 18, 2024. The final examination took place from 10 am to 1 pm and the Intermediate examination took place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 28,345 candidates appeared in the Inter Group 1 exam out of which 3125 candidates cleared. The pass percentage is 11.06 per cent. In Group 2, 3467 candidates passed the examination, while the number of students who appeared for Group 2 was 12,008. Overall, 4,866 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate course.