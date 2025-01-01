Business Standard

NEET UG syllabus, official website announced; check key details here

NEET UG syllabus, official website announced; check key details here

NTA has shared the syllabus for NEET UG 2025 and candidates can check more details through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions. Candidates who appear for the exam can check the syllabus through the official website neet.nta.nic.in. 
 
Candidates can also check the entire examination process, which includes online registration and application submission, in addition to the syllabus. 

NEET UG Syllabus

The NEET UG 2025 syllabus for Physics, Biology, and Chemistry is finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).
 
The core subjects of the NEET UG syllabus include a range of topics. Here's the breakdown:
 

Physics

  • Physics & Measurement
  • Kinematics
  • Laws of Motion
  • Work, Energy & Power
  • Rotational Motion
  • Gravitation
  • Properties of Solids and Liquids
  • Thermodynamics
  • Kinetic Theory of Gases
  • Oscillations and Waves
  • Electrostatics
  • Current Electricity
  • Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism
  • Electromagnetic Inductions & Alternating Currents
  • Electromagnetic Waves
  • Optics
  • Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
  • Atoms and Nuclei
  • Electronic Devices
  • Experimental Skills

Chemistry

  • Physical Chemistry
  • Basic Concepts of Chemistry
  • Structure of Atom
  • Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
  • Chemical Thermodynamics
  • Solutions
  • Equilibrium
  • Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
  • Chemical Kinetics
  • Inorganic Chemistry
  • Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
  • p-Block Elements
  • d- and f- Block Elements
  • Coordination Compounds
  • Organic Chemistry
  • Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
  • Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
  • Hydrocarbons
  • Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
  • Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
  • Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
  • Biomolecules
  • Principles Related to Practical Chemistry

Biology

  • Diversity in the Living World
  • Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
  • Cell Structure and Function
  • Plant Physiology
  • Human Physiology
  • Reproduction
  • Genetics and Evolution
  • Biology and Human Welfare
  • Biotechnology and Its Applications
  • Ecology and Environment

NEET UG Eligibility Criteria

Students, who had physics, chemistry, biology, or biotechnology as additional subjects in class 12, can apply to sit for the medical entrance exam. Apart from this, candidates whose eligibility certificate applications were rejected earlier can also appear in the exam. Candidates, who are likely to appear for the exam next year may also register.

The application process for the NEET UG 2025 is likely to begin soon. NTA will release the details for the NEET UG 2025 registration through the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

How to check and download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus:
  • Firstly, visit the official NTA website – nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the “Syllabus for NEET (UG) 2025 Examination – reg" link under the “Latest @ NTA" section.
  • A PDF will appear on your screen.
  • You can check and download the NEET UG 2025 Syllabus pdf.
  • You can also take a printout for further reference.

About NEET UG

NEET UG is a national-level examination for students who want to take admission to undergraduate Medical courses at all medical colleges across the country. With this test, candidates can also take admission to Dentistry, Ayurveda, Veterinary, Nursing and Life Sciences courses at the UG level.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

