NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024 notification: Check application date here

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024 notification has been released on the official website. Candidates can apply for 500 vacancies as the application process begins on 24 October 2024

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the notification for the NICL Recruitment 2024 on its official website, www.nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill the position of 500 assistants as per the notification released by India’s oldest and leading public sector general insurance company, NICL. Registration for NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024 will begin on 24 October 2024.

NICL Recruitment 2024

The notification has been out for the recruitment of 500 assistants. Here are the important details for the NICL Recruitment 2024

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024:

  • Organization: National Insurance Company
  • Post: Assistant
  • Vacancy: 500
  • Application Mode: Online
  • Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline
  • Age Limit Min: 21 Years and Max: 30 Years
  • Official Website: www.nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

NICL Assistant Apply Online 2024

The NICL has invited candidates to fill the posts of Assistants in the Class III cadre from the open market. The application link will be activated on 24 October 2024 and the last date to apply is 11 November 2024.
 


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

