India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

India Post released the India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the merit list through the official website

India Post

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Post published the third merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment under the July 2024 online engagement schedule. The list excludes candidates from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and 48 other divisions of the organisation, due to the Model Code of Conduct that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced in these areas. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 44,228 vacancies in multiple circles. The registration for the India Post GDS started on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website, at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The India Post has released the first list of shortlisted candidates for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

How to check the India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the results of the India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024:
  • First visit the official website of India Post GDS, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the "Shortlisted Candidates" tab.
  • Click on the '+' button before selecting your respective circle. 
  • On the shortlisted candidates, students should check their registration number to know the selection status.

What's next India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024?

Candidates need to produce their documents through the Divisional Head mentioned against their registration number on or before November 4, 2024. 

The shortlisted candidate needs to produce their documents through the original and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents. 

The recruitment drive is being done filling a total of 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak posts in post offices across the country.

Salary after appointment

  • BPM: Rs.12,000-Rs.29,380/-
  • ABPM/Dak Sevaks: Rs.10,000-Rs.24,470/-

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Documents Required

  • Marks sheet
  • Identity proof
  • Caste certificate
  • PWD certificate
  • EWS Certificate
  • Transgender certificate
  • Date of Birth Proof
  • Medical certificate issued by a Medical officer of any Government
  • Hospital/Government Dispensaries/Government Primary Health Centre etc. (Compulsory)
  • Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in respect of knowledge of tribal/local dialects in case of engagement in the state of Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

