Home / Education / News / Outcome-based learning remains NIIT's focus, says CEO Pankaj Jathar

Outcome-based learning remains NIIT's focus, says CEO Pankaj Jathar

NIIT CEO Pankaj Jathar says learning outcomes depend on instructor-led, mentor-guided education, as the company expands AI and digital training programmes globally

For now, the company is investing more in its digital platform by expanding the number of courses available to learners across the enterprise and individual learner segments.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Gurugram-headquartered NIIT Limited will continue to follow an outcome-based learning approach for its learners instead of uploading courses for people to learn on their own, the company’s chief executive officer, Pankaj Jathar, said.
 
“Just putting a course out there does not impact the outcome, which is why we have stuck to saying that learning will need an instructor, a teacher, or a mentor who will help you learn,” Jathar told Business Standard in an interview.
 
The 44-year-old learning solutions company, which is present in more than 40 countries, is open to the idea of reopening physical classrooms that were shut down during the Covid-19 period, depending on demand from learners, Jathar said.
 
 
Digital platform expansion and new AI learning modules
 
For now, the company is investing more in its digital platform by expanding the number of courses available to learners across the enterprise and individual learner segments.

For example, NIIT has reintroduced the GNIIT course, an extensive “learn-as-you-work” programme that starts with the basics of coding and can extend up to three years as users continue learning.
 
The company will also soon introduce a course for developing agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for users with experience in software development and coding, Jathar said. 
 
Although the core of the platform is the same for both types of users, the motivation for learning is significantly different for the two segments, he said.
 
“The enterprise trainee does not need gamification of the course as compared to the individual learner, whose motivation to learn can be completely different,” Jathar said.
 
AI awareness and skill-building initiatives for corporates
 
To bring organisations up to speed with advances in AI, NIIT is also conducting awareness workshops for Indian companies, where it engages with leadership teams on various use cases for AI, including improving productivity, among others, he said.
 
“All our traditional courses now have AI as a default component. We are also introducing courses specialising in AI for practitioners. One is for consumers or individual learners, offering a short and swift course that focuses on familiarisation with what AI is. For practitioners, it is more deep-tech focused,” Jathar said.
 
NIIT diversifies beyond technology learning into BFSI and management
 
NIIT is expanding its focus from being known primarily as a provider of technical learning solutions to a platform offering training in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), as well as in sales and management.
 
To strengthen its presence in these new domains, the company will continue to explore inorganic expansion opportunities, Jathar said.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

