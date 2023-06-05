NIRF 2023: IIT-Madras retains top position; check full list of top colleges

The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023 on Monday. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was awarded the best educational institute under the overall category, for the fifth consecutive year (2019 to 2023) and in the engineering category for the eighth consecutive year (2016 to 2023). The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru secured the second position. IIT-Delhi and IIT Bombay secured the third and the fourth position, respectively.
National Board of Accreditation (NBA) member secretary Anil Kumar Nassa said that the NIRF was started with four categories, but now with the eighth edition, there are 12 categories, including eight subject-specific rankings.
The 12 categories include universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.
The agriculture and allied sectors made their debut on the ranking this year, while the architecture discipline was renamed as 'Architecture and Planning'.
Here is a list of top 10 spots in each category.
NIRF ranking 2023: Overall category
1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai
2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
7. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
8. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
9. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
10. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi
NIRF ranking 2023: Universities
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
3, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
4. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal
7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
NIRF ranking 2023: Colleges
1. Miranda House, Delhi
2. Hindu College, Delhi
3. Presidency College, Chennai
4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
5. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi
7. Loyola College, Chennai
8. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi
10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi
NIRF ranking 2023: Research institutions
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai
3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
8. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
10. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
NIRF ranking 2023: Engineering colleges
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai
2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
NIRF ranking 2023: Management colleges
1.Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
4 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
5 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
8. Indian Institute of Management Indore
9. XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
NIRF ranking 2023: Pharmacy colleges
1. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
2. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
5. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
8. Panjab University, Chandigarh
9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Manipal
10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
NIRF ranking 2023: Medical colleges
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
8. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
NIRF ranking 2023: Dental colleges
1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
5. A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
6. SRM Dental College, Chennai
7. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
8. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
9. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
10. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
NIRF ranking 2023: Law colleges
1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
2. National Law University, New Delhi
3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
6. Symbiosis Law School, Pune
7. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
8. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
9. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
10. Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow
NIRF ranking 2023: Architecture and planning
1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
2. National Institute of Technology Calicut
3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
4. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
5. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi
6. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
7. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad
8. National Institute of Technology Rourkela
9. Aligarh Muslim University
10. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
NIRF ranking 2023: Agriculture and allied sectors
1. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
2. ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
4. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
5. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore
6. Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
7. Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries University, Mumbai
8. G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
9. Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science & Technology of Kashmir, Srinagar
10. Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar
NIRF ranking 2023: Innovation
1. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
3. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
6. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
7. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
8. Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram
9. National Institute of Technology Calicut
10. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
The complete list can be viewed on the official NIRF website: https://www.nirfindia.org/