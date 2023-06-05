NIRF 2023: IIT-Madras retains top position; check full list of top colleges

National Board of Accreditation (NBA) member secretary Anil Kumar Nassa said that the NIRF was started with four categories, but now with the eighth edition, there are 12 categories, including eight subject-specific rankings.

The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023 on Monday. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was awarded the best educational institute under the overall category, for the fifth consecutive year (2019 to 2023) and in the engineering category for the eighth consecutive year (2016 to 2023). The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru secured the second position. IIT-Delhi and IIT Bombay secured the third and the fourth position, respectively.