PM announces Genome India Project completion, unveils 10,000-sample data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the completion of the Genome India Project, calling it a milestone in biotechnology research, and released the sequencing database of 10,000 Indians.
In a video message played at the Genomics Data Conclave organised by the Department of Biotechnology, PM Modi described the project’s completion as a step in India’s biotechnology revolution, adding that the country has successfully created a diverse genetic resource.
The project, launched in January 2020, aims to construct a comprehensive catalogue of genetic variations within India’s population to better capture the country’s unique diversity.
It involves developing a reference set of genetic variations for Indians by conducting whole genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals from various population groups across India.
Genome sequencing is a laboratory method used to determine the entire genetic makeup of a specific organism or cell type.
The genome sequencing data of these 10,000 individuals will now be accessible to researchers at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) through managed access.
“This data will now be available to our scientists and researchers, helping them understand India’s landscape better. The information derived from this will greatly assist in policymaking and the design of various schemes for the country,” PM Modi said.
He added that this national database encapsulated the extraordinary genetic landscape of the country and promised to serve as an invaluable scientific resource.
“It will facilitate advancements in the treatment of genetic and infectious diseases, foster the development of new medications and precision medical techniques, and enable research into the lifestyles and habits of diverse communities,” Modi said.
The consortium involved in this research included more than 20 institutes, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in New Delhi, Madras, and Jodhpur, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Centre (BRIC), among others.