Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / PM announces Genome India Project completion, unveils 10,000-sample data

PM announces Genome India Project completion, unveils 10,000-sample data

PM Modi described the project's completion as a step in India's biotechnology revolution, adding that the country has successfully created a diverse genetic resource

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the completion of the Genome India Project, calling it a milestone in biotechnology research, and released the sequencing database of 10,000 Indians.
 
In a video message played at the Genomics Data Conclave organised by the Department of Biotechnology, PM Modi described the project’s completion as a step in India’s biotechnology revolution, adding that the country has successfully created a diverse genetic resource.
 
The project, launched in January 2020, aims to construct a comprehensive catalogue of genetic variations within India’s population to better capture the country’s unique diversity.
 
It involves developing a reference set of genetic variations for Indians by conducting whole genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals from various population groups across India.
 
 
Genome sequencing is a laboratory method used to determine the entire genetic makeup of a specific organism or cell type.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Genome India Project key biotechnology milestone for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

About eight out of 10 pharma and life sciences companies have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) on a small scale. However, only about one of 10 such firms has integrated AI in functional procedures, according to a joint survey by Nasscom and Kanta

Healthcare sector in India to reach $320 billion by 2028, says report

Technicians at a research laboratory in Shanghai, research, pharma, pharmacy, laboratory

Big Pharma's bet on China biotech a rare trade bright spot amid tensions

BioPrime

Agri biotech firm BioPrime raises $6mn in Series A funding led by Edaphon

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar

Need innovation-driven value creation in biotech: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

 
The genome sequencing data of these 10,000 individuals will now be accessible to researchers at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) through managed access.
 
“This data will now be available to our scientists and researchers, helping them understand India’s landscape better. The information derived from this will greatly assist in policymaking and the design of various schemes for the country,” PM Modi said.
 
He added that this national database encapsulated the extraordinary genetic landscape of the country and promised to serve as an invaluable scientific resource.
 
“It will facilitate advancements in the treatment of genetic and infectious diseases, foster the development of new medications and precision medical techniques, and enable research into the lifestyles and habits of diverse communities,” Modi said.
 
The consortium involved in this research included more than 20 institutes, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in New Delhi, Madras, and Jodhpur, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Centre (BRIC), among others.

More From This Section

HBSE board exams 2025

HBSE board exams 2025: Class 10th, 12th timetable out at official website

teachers

CBSE CTET Result 2024 declared; here's how to check, download the marksheet

College students, students

BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 out, check last date to raise objections

CBSE CTET 2024

CTET 2024: December result released at official website, steps to check

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025: Jan exam slip soon at official website

Topics : Narendra Modi Biotechnology genetic resources

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon