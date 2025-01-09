Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 out, check last date to raise objections

BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 out, check last date to raise objections

BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024: The BPSC provisional answer key has been released and candidates can download the answer key and raise objections by Jan 16

College students, students

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the provisional answer key of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). 
 
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
 
If any applicants have any objections to the answer key, they can submit their objections by January 16, 2025. 
 
The 70th preliminary examination was conducted on December 13, 2024, at 911 examination centres of the state.
 
The re-examination of the Bapu Examination Complex Center took place on January 4, 2025, at 22 examination centers.

Also Read

CGBSE Board Exam 2025.

CGBSE Board Exam 2025: Timetable for class 10th, 12th out at cgbse.nic.in

Exam, National exam

HTET 2024 postponed: Board to release revised dates soon, check details

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: Class 10th, 12th exam timetable soon

ICSE, ISC 2025

ICSE, ISC 2025: Exam timetable for Class 10, 12 to be announced soon

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education

UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: Exam application deadline ends today

 
A committee of experts will review the candidates' objections against the provisional answer key. Once all the objections are resolved, the final answer key will be prepared accordingly.
 
 
According to the official notification, if any question is deleted, candidates will get full marks for that question.

How to check and download the BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the answer key:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, check for the "Provisional Answer Keys" link.
  • Then click on the “General Studies (Examination dated 13.12.2024)" link or the “General Studies (Re-Examination dated 04.01.2025)."
  • Thereafter the BPSC 70th Prelims answer key PDF will appear on your screen.
  • You can check and download the answer key and raise objections if any.
A petition was raised in the Supreme Court to cancel the exam and conduct it again. The petitioner claimed that there has been rigging in the BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam. However, the apex court dismissed the plea on Tuesday.
 
A bench consisting of the Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan asked the petitioner to move the Patna High Court with the grievances.

More From This Section

Bihar board 2025

Bihar board 2025: Admit card for Class 10 released, Class 12 to come soon

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025: Jan exam slip soon at official website

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025: Admit Card released at official website, check steps to download

UGC

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card to be released shortly for Jan 9, 10 and 15 exams

IIT Madras

IIT Madras launches Asia's largest shallow wave basin research facility

Topics : board examinations Student Bihar education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon