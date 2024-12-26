Business Standard

Healthcare sector in India to reach $320 billion by 2028, says report

Healthcare sector in India to reach $320 billion by 2028, says report

India's pharmaceutical sector is targeting $130 billion by 2030 and biotechnology is aiming for $300 billion by the same year: Great Place To Work report

About eight out of 10 pharma and life sciences companies have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) on a small scale. However, only about one of 10 such firms has integrated AI in functional procedures, according to a joint survey by Nasscom and Kanta

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

India’s healthcare sector is expected to reach $320 billion by 2028, Great Place To Work said in its latest report on the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and biotechnology sectors. The pharmaceutical sector is targeting $130 billion by 2030 and biotechnology is aiming for $300 billion by the same year, the report added.
 

International expansion, talent driving growth

Over the past year, the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and biotechnology industries have gone through major transformation. Major trends observed include:
  1. International expansion: Robust growth in exports and partnerships.
  2. Industry consolidation: Mergers and acquisitions driving efficiency.
  3. Investment in talent: Leveraging India’s skilled workforce to power innovation.
 
The Great Place To Work report also found that firms are doubling down on employee development, leadership grooming, and strategic talent retention, aligning workforce goals with technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI).
   

Employee development at the forefront

Commenting on industry trends, Balbir Singh, executive director & CEO of Great Place To Work, India, said, “The pandemic accelerated innovation, but the marathon continues. With healthcare AI investments expected to hit $1.6 billion by 2025, India is not just advancing science but also creating dynamic workplaces that nurture talent.”
 
Singh further noted that 85 per cent of employees at India’s Best Workplaces believe their organisations are great, rising to 89 per cent among top-ranked companies. A significant 85 per cent of these workplaces also invested in employee development plans this year, compared to 73 per cent last year. 
Great Places to Work graph
Source: Great Places to Work report 

Sector-specific challenges

Pharmaceuticals

Pharma companies excelled in mentorship, skill enhancement, and performance-based progression this year. However, the report noted that leveraging AI tools, transparent decision-making, and tailored training could further enhance productivity. Leadership programmes and inclusivity-focused mobility initiatives are also vital to growth.
 

Healthcare

Healthcare companies meanwhile are leveraging technology and flexible work models to drive efficiency. Key improvements include competency-based hiring and equitable recruitment from underrepresented regions. Continuous learning opportunities, including e-learning and specialised training have been noted as critical for sustained growth in the industry.
 

Biotechnology

Biotech firms thrived on rotational training, upskilling, and hands-on certifications. However, to sustain growth, companies need more inclusive hiring, personalised onboarding with leadership support, and career-specific academies. Transparent recognition initiatives and structured performance evaluations may also help retain talent.
 

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

