Genome India Project key biotechnology milestone for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Genome India Project key biotechnology milestone for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

The Genome India Data, that represents the genetic diversity in the country, will be available to researchers at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) through managed access

The prime minister said this national database encapsulated the extraordinary genetic landscape of the country and promised to serve as an invaluable scientific resource.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released the genome sequencing data of 10,000 Indian nationals and said it will be a milestone in the field of biotechnology research.

The Genome India Data, that represents the genetic diversity in the country, will be available to researchers at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) through managed access.

"I am confident this will be a milestone in the field of biotechnology research," Modi said in a video-recorded statement played out at the Genomics Data Conclave organised by the Department of Biotechnology here.

Modi said more than 20 renowned research institutions like IITs, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Biotechnology Research and Innovation Centre (BRIC) have played an important role in this research.

 

The prime minister said this national database encapsulated the extraordinary genetic landscape of the country and promised to serve as an invaluable scientific resource.

"It will facilitate advancements in the treatment of genetic and infectious diseases, foster the development of new medications and precision medical techniques, and enable research into the lifestyles and habits of diverse communities," Modi said.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General and Secretary, Department of Health Research Rajiv Bahl, and Secretary Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale were present on the occasion.

Jan 09 2025

