Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mann slams Oppn for 'spreading rumours' that Kejriwal wants to be Punjab CM

Mann slams Oppn for 'spreading rumours' that Kejriwal wants to be Punjab CM

Following the debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal had met Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties for "spreading rumours" that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the chief minister of the border state following the party's rout in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"Is it possible?" Mann questioned when he was asked that the opposition party leaders claimed that Kejriwal would be the next chief minister of Punjab.

"They (the opposition) say whatever comes to their mind. They earlier had said so," said Mann while speaking to reporters in Sardulgarh.

They only spread rumours, alleged Mann as he slammed the rival party leaders.

Following the debacle in the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal had met Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on February 11.

 

Several opposition party leaders had targeted Kejriwal for calling the meeting of Punjab MLAs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

After state elections, get ready to shock Sena (UBT) in civic polls: Shinde

Modi, Narendra Modi

Gujarat's bond with BJP getting stronger by the day, says PM Modi

Gyanesh Kumar

New CEC Gyanesh Kumar to oversee 22 state polls before 2029 retirement

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM calls for roadmap to make India water-sufficient by 2047

Kharge slams Modi govt, calls Sitharaman's 'good returns' claim ironic

Kharge slams Modi govt, calls Sitharaman's 'good returns' claim ironic

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11What is the Perplexity AIKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon