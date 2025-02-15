Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Planes with deportees landing in Amritsar: Bid to defame Punjab, asks CM

Planes with deportees landing in Amritsar: Bid to defame Punjab, asks CM

I strictly oppose this and demand to the MEA and the MHA that the plane is still onboard, change the route and make it land in Delhi, Hindon or Ahmedabad, Bhagwant Mann said

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann questioned the Centre as to why Ahmedabad or any other place was not chosen (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came hard on the Centre over the deportation of Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the United States, and said that Amritsar is being chosen deliberately to portray that only Punjabis are illegal migrants.

CM Mann claimed on Friday that the second plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US will land in Amritsar on Saturday.

He also highlighted that Pakistan, an enemy country of India, is very near to Amritsar, posing a threat.

"There is a conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis. The first plane landed in Amritsar. Now, a second plane (carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US) will land in Amritsar. The MEA should tell the criteria based on which Amritsar was selected to land the aircraft. You select Amritsar to defame Punjab. At the time when PM Modi and (US President) Trump were meeting, they (US authorities) must have been putting shackles on our people. Is this the gift Trump has given? America's military planes are landing in Amritsar, and an enemy country, Pakistan, is right next to it. Lahore is 40 km from there. What kind of foreign policy is this?" the Punjab CM said.

 

He questioned the Centre as to why Ahmedabad or any other place was not chosen.

Also Read

Bhupesh Baghel

Congress undertakes extensive reshuffle across key state-level roles

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab approves disbursal of Rs 14,000 cr arrears for employees, pensioners

groundwater, water

Groundwater in Punjab, Haryana contaminated with uranium, arsenic: Report

Manjinder Sirsa, Sirsa, BJP

Kejriwal finding ways to become Punjab CM, says BJP's Manjinder Sirsa

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Will AAP survive in Punjab? BJP and Congress claim party in crisis

"Sheikh Hasina landed in Hindon, Ghaziabad. Why can these (Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US) be landed in Hindon? They should be landed in the National Capital; we will bring our people from there. Amritsar is being chosen deliberately to portray that only Punjabis are illegal migrants. Why is Ahmedabad or Ambala not chosen? BJP always conspires to defame Punjab. They don't let international flights operate from Amritsar, claiming that it is not suitable for it, so why are flights coming in from the US now?" he added.

"I will strictly oppose this. I demand to the MEA and the MHA that the plane is still onboard, change the route and make it land in Delhi, Hindon or Ahmedabad," CM Mann said.

Notably, on February 5, a US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who "illegally immigrated" to the US arrived in Amritsar, Punjab. A total of 104 Indian nationals were on board the plane that landed in Amritsar.

Opposition parties slammed the government both inside and outside Parliament, alleging that the deported Indians were brought in an "inhuman manner" on a US military plane and claiming that they were "ill-treated and handcuffed.

More From This Section

Faisal Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel's son Faisal quits Cong; says felt 'marginalised, neglected'

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

Govt's move to prosecute Satyendar Jain a conspiracy: Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'CMO Delhi' X handle renaming row: BJP seeks legal action against Kejriwal

Congress, Congress flag

Divided house within BJP on selecting new CM in Manipur: Congress

Irom Sharmila

Prez rule no solution, need 'honest political will' in Manipur: Sharmila

Topics : Punjab Punjab Government Bhagwant Mann Ministry of External Affairs Illegal Indians in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon