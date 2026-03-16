QE Global Schools plans more India campuses after Gurugram debut: CEO

“We don’t have locations yet but as soon as the Gurugram one opens, we’ll be looking for the next one,” Pendleton-Nash said.

The Queen Elizabeth’s (QE) School, Barnet is set to open the Gurugram campus in August 2026, marking the UK grammar school’s entry into India’s K-12 education market. The school, being developed with GEDU Global Education, will offer a British-curriculum programme and expand in phases as enrolment grows.

While the Barnet, Hertfordshire campus in the UK is state-funded with zero tuition fees, the Indian campus charges start from ₹7,55,000 annually for students of three to four years of age, up to ₹15,65,000 for grade 11. The school opened admissions on Monday for grades up to 9.

The institution is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools in its operations and is in discussions with Apple Inc. on integrating technology into classrooms.

“The plan is to become an Apple-distinguished school. We’re already in conversation with Apple on what that looks like,” Pendleton-Nash said. She added that the institution is looking at the potential to collaborate with Apple on a research hub.

Apple Distinguished Schools are institutions recognised by Apple Inc. for integrating its technology into teaching and school operations. Schools apply for the designation, which is granted for a limited period and must be renewed periodically.

However, Pendleton-Nash said the school intends to adopt a cautious approach to AI in classrooms.

“Our institutions are rooted in heritage and traditions, so we believe students need to learn with a pen and paper,” she said. “You won’t see a school that’s got zero technology, but it will be used as an enhancement. We expect teachers to use AI tools as well for administrative tasks, but as an additional help and not as a replacement because we must retain soft skills and the human-centric things that really matter.”

Beyond India, the group is also expanding in West Asia. Pendleton-Nash said the priority markets for Queen Elizabeth Global Schools in Asia are India and the United Arab Emirates.

The group is setting up a fee-paying K-12 British-curriculum school in Dubai Sports City, scheduled to open in August 2026.

Pendleton-Nash said construction timelines for the Dubai campus have not been affected by the ongoing West Asian conflict; rather, it has helped advance the launch timelines.