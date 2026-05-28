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FIFA World Cup 2026 predictions: Winners and Runner-ups for all 12 groups

Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the competition promises heavyweight clashes, debut stories, and potential upsets across all groups.

FIFA WC 2026

FIFA WC 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup brings an expanded format featuring 12 groups, 48 teams, and 72 group-stage matches, setting the stage for one of the most diverse and dramatic tournaments in history. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the competition promises heavyweight clashes, debut stories, and potential upsets across all groups.
 
Having said that, with multiple groups expected to witness a proper fight for the top 2 places, here are the predictions for the group winners and runner-ups this year.
 
Group A: Mexico to lead the home charge
 
Teams: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia and South Africa
 
 
Mexico enter the tournament with the advantage of home support as one of the host nations. Despite inconsistent form, El Tri are expected to edge out South Korea and Czechia in a competitive group. South Africa could play the spoiler role, but Mexico’s familiarity with conditions gives them the upper hand.

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Group B: Switzerland’s experience to prevail
 
Teams: Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
 
Group B looks balanced but slightly weaker on paper. Switzerland’s tournament experience and tactical discipline make them favourites to finish top. Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia & Herzegovina will compete closely, but Switzerland’s depth should see them through.
 
 Group C: Brazil expected to dominate
 
Teams: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
 
Brazil are once again among the favourites and should comfortably top Group C. Morocco, however, could push them hard after their impressive recent rise. Scotland and Haiti are likely to struggle against the top two.
 
Group D: USA tipped to deliver at home
 
Teams: USA, Turkey, Australia, Paraguay
 
The United States, boosted by home advantage and expectations, are strong contenders to win Group D. Türkiye could be their biggest challenger, while Australia and Paraguay add unpredictability but lack consistency at this level.
 
Group E: Germany to steady the ship
 
Teams: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao
 
Germany have struggled in recent tournaments but remain strong enough to top Group E. Ecuador may challenge, but Côte d’Ivoire and debutants Curaçao are expected to find the going tough.
 
Group F: Tight battle led by Netherlands
 
Teams: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
 
Group F is one of the most competitive groups. The Netherlands are favourites, but Japan and Sweden bring serious threats. Tunisia cannot be ruled out, making this a closely fought contest for top spot. 
 
Group G: Belgium to edge Egypt challenge
 
Belgium’s so-called “golden generation” may have faded, but they still possess enough quality to top Group G. Egypt is their closest rival, while Iran and New Zealand are expected to struggle against stronger opposition.
 
Group H: Spain and Uruguay headline battle
 
Teams: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
 
Spain are favourites to win Group H, but Uruguay under Marcelo Bielsa provide a serious challenge. Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde will look to compete but are unlikely to match the European and South American giants. However, with Saudi Arabia's upset over defending champions Argentina last time, anything is possible with the team.
 
Group I: France in toughest group
 
Teams: France, Senegal, Norway, Iran
 
Group I is arguably the toughest group of the tournament. France lead the pack but face stiff competition from Senegal and Norway. Erling Haaland's Norway had a decent qualifying campaign and could be the surprise package in this World Cup. Iraq are expected to be outmatched, making this a three-way battle at the top.
 
Group J: Argentina set for smooth passage
 
Teams: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
 
Defending champions Argentina should comfortably top Group J. Austria and Algeria will battle for second place, while Jordan face a tough debut campaign at the World Cup.
 
Group K: Portugal vs Colombia showdown
 
Teams: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, DR Congo
 
Group K is one of the most unpredictable. Portugal and Colombia are expected to fight for first place, with their head-to-head likely deciding the group winner. Uzbekistan and DR Congo could spring occasional surprises but are outsiders and most likely be the bottom two teams in the group.
 
Group L: England vs Croatia for top spot
 
Teams: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana
 
England and Croatia headline Group L in a repeat of their historic rivalry. England are slight favourites under Thomas Tuchel, but Croatia’s experience ensures a tight race for first place. Panama and Ghana will fight for respect and knockout hopes.

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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