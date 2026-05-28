Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp to have paid versions; here's what you'll get

Meta is introducing a wider range of paid subscription services across its apps. The company has announced new “Plus” subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, while also teasing upcoming premium offerings for creators, businesses and Meta AI users. The move signals Meta’s growing push to monetise its platforms through optional premium tools and advanced AI features, instead of relying only on advertising revenue.

The announcement was made by Naomi Gleit, Meta’s head of product, who said in an Instagram video post, “These subscription plans offer richer ways to express and connect across our apps, with more fun features to be added.”

READ | WhatsApp is bringing document sharing support to Meta AI: What it means The announcement comes after months of beta testing and earlier reports from WABetaInfo, TechCrunch, and MacRumors that revealed Meta was experimenting with premium subscription features such as Story boosts, profile customisation tools, anonymous Story viewing, and AI-focused paid tiers across Instagram, WhatsApp and other Meta platforms.

What are Meta’s new “Plus” subscriptions?

According to a report by TechCrunch, prices of Meta’s new Plus subscriptions will be as follows:

Instagram Plus: $3.99 per month

Facebook Plus: $3.99 per month

WhatsApp Plus: $2.99 per month

These plans are designed for users who want extra customisation features, audience tools, and enhanced engagement options inside Meta’s apps. The official rollout comes months after reports from TechCrunch suggested that Meta was internally testing premium subscription tiers across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Similarly, Meta had also started rolling out some of the WhatsApp Plus features to a limited group of Android and iPhone users following beta testing, with early access mainly limited to iOS users in regions such as Europe and Mexico.

Instagram Plus features

According to TechCrunch, Instagram Plus focuses heavily on creator-style tools, profile customisation, and deeper Story analytics. Back in March, Meta had started limited testing of Instagram Plus in markets such as Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines, offering features like anonymous Story viewing, Story boosts, custom audience lists, and extended Story visibility.

The company reportedly noted that these features are focused on heavy Instagram users, creators, and people trying to grow their audience or improve engagement tracking.

Features include:

Ability to see how many people rewatched your Story

Unlimited audience lists beyond Close Friends

Spotlight one Story every week for extra reach

Extend Stories beyond the normal 24-hour limit

Preview Stories anonymously without appearing in viewer lists

Search Story viewers

Post directly to profile highlights without appearing in followers’ feeds

Super Heart animated Story reactions

Custom app icons

Custom fonts for profile bios

Additional profile pins

Facebook Plus features

Facebook Plus brings many of the same profile and expression-focused tools available on Instagram Plus. Meta appears to be positioning Facebook Plus as a subscription for users who actively manage public profiles, pages or creator-focused accounts.

Features include:

Profile customisation tools

Audience insights

Engagement analytics

Social expression features

Additional profile personalisation options

WhatsApp Plus features

Previous reports had also hinted at a WhatsApp Plus subscription with cosmetic upgrades, including themes, custom app icons, premium stickers, and expanded chat pinning options.

At the time, Meta had not officially detailed its broader subscription strategy, but the latest announcement now confirms that the company is moving ahead with a much wider global rollout. Unlike Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp Plus is more focused on messaging customisation and personalisation. The subscription adds cosmetic and usability upgrades rather than major communication changes.

Features include:

App themes

Custom ringtones

More pinned chats

List customisation tools

Premium stickers

Expanded messaging personalisation features

Plus subscriptions will not replace Meta Verified

Meta has reportedly clarified that the newly announced “Plus” subscriptions are separate from its existing Meta Verified service. According to TechCrunch, Meta Verified will continue focusing on identity verification features such as blue checkmarks, impersonation protection, increased account visibility, and priority customer support for creators and businesses.

The new Plus subscriptions, meanwhile, are focused on everyday users and power users looking for additional app features, profile customisation tools, audience insights, and enhanced social experience features.

What is Meta One

Meta said it is also testing more subscription plans under the tag “Meta One.” The company said that Meta One will eventually become a hub for managing all Meta subscriptions.

According to the TechCrunch report, Meta is planning to test several new plans under Meta One. These include two plans for Meta AI:

Meta One Plus: $7.99 per month

Meta One Premium: $19.99 per month

While Meta AI will remain free for casual use, Plus and Premium subscriptions are aimed at offering:

Higher compute capacity for complex AI tasks

Deeper reasoning capabilities

Expanded image generation features

More video generation access across Meta apps

Additional AI tools for Meta smart glasses users in the future

Testing for the new AI subscriptions is expected to begin in select markets, including Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia.

Besides Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium, the company is reportedly planning to start testing two additional subscription plans aimed at creators and businesses. These include:

Meta One Essential: $14.99 per month

Features include:

Verified badge

Impersonation protection

Enhanced linksheet for promoting social profiles and websites

Meta One Advanced: $49.99 per month

Features include:

Higher visibility in Facebook feeds

Better placement in Facebook and Instagram search results

Advanced analytics and audience insights

Scheduling tools

Moderator access without password sharing

Alerts when others reuse original content

Bold “Follow” button on Reels

Automated follow invitations for engaged users

These plans are expected to be tested first in select markets, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

It should also be noted that Meta is still experimenting with these AI and professional plans, and the wider rollout of Meta One subscriptions could differ from what is currently being tested.