RBSE Rajasthan board supplementary results 2024 out; here's how to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released supplementary results for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The supplementary mark sheet will have details like the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks. This mark sheet is provisional and students should collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.

To be promoted to the next class, students must secure at least 33 per cent in each subject and aggregate. The board had conducted the class 10 supplementary examination from August 12 to August 14, 2024. Students who did not qualify the examination will have to repeat the academic year and appear for the exam again in 2025.