RBSE Rajasthan board supplementary results 2024 out; here's how to check

RBSE Rajasthan board supplementary results 2024 out; here's how to check

The Rajasthan supplementary result for classes 10 and 12 has been declared. Students who have secured over 33 per cent marks in each subject will be promoted to the next class

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released supplementary results for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The supplementary mark sheet will have details like the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks. This mark sheet is provisional and students should collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools. 
To be promoted to the next class, students must secure at least 33 per cent in each subject and aggregate. The board had conducted the class 10 supplementary examination from August 12 to August 14, 2024. Students who did not qualify the examination will have to repeat the academic year and appear for the exam again in 2025. 
 

A total of 8,66,270 students appeared for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams in RBSE Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 96.88 per cent, with 97.73 per cent in the science stream. The commerce stream students have the highest number of passing students at 98.95 per cent.

While in class 10, the pass percentage was 93.03 per cent. A total of 10,60,751 students had registered for the exams, out of whom 10,39,895 appeared. 

How to check RBSE class 10, 12 supplementary results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the supplementary exam results.
  • Then enter your login credentials. 
  • Once you have successfully entered your credentials, then enter submit. 
  • Click on the "View Result" button. 
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • You can also download and take printouts for future reference.

Topics : Indian education RBSE board results Rajasthan Board education

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

