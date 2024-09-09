Business Standard
Home / Education / News / CA November 2024: ICAI to restart application window for Final, PQC exams

ICAI will extend the registration period for the CA final and PQC exams. The institute extended the last date after receiving requests from students

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon restart the registration window for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Courses, including the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT).

The institute has received multiple requests from the students to extend the last date of registration, consequently, the deadline was extended.
The ICAI announced it will open the registration window again on September 11 at 11 am which will remain active till September 12. Earlier, the online application window used to remain open for 28 days and it was reduced to 17 days as ICAI will now conduct exams thrice a year. Candidates need to apply along with the fee of Rs 600 through the official website, i.e., icai.org.
 

The reason behind adjusting the exam opening window is to ensure timely examinations like finalising exam centres, evaluation answer sheets, announcing results promptly, etc. The same shortened application window applies to the final and PQC exam which is scheduled to take place in November 2024.

The 17-day widow cycle will be applied to all the ICAI examinations and students are advised to follow the new changes and keep themselves updated when it comes to submitting their exam forms. The ICAI notified about these changes on July 18, 2024, it aims to give students ample time to submit their applications.  

How to register for the ICAI exam 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check ICAI:
  • First visit the official website, icai.org.
  • On the home page, check for the ICAI November 2024 registration.
  • Enter all your required information while registering yourself. 
  • Upload all the necessary documents, pay the required application fee and submit. 
  • You can also take a printout for future reference. 

