NTA UGC NET answer key 2024 objection window closes today, check details

The University Grant Commission (UGC) will close the objection window for the provisional key of UGC NET 2024 today, September 9, 2024. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key for the examinations held on August 21, 22 and 23, till 11.50 pm today. Once the objection process is over, the final answer key will be released on the UGC NET website, i.e.,ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) allowed candidates to log in and submit their challenges through the shared portal.
The testing agency conducted the UGC NET June 2024 examination in a computer-based Test (CBT) mode covering 83 subjects in different cities. The provisional answer key was released on September 7, 2024, and today is the last date to raise objections.
Each question of the examination contains 2 marks and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Unanswered or unattempted questions or questions marked for review wouldn't receive any marks. Candidates should select one option to answer any question.
Also Read: NEET UG 2024: Karnataka KCET Round 2 Counselling started, view details
Also Read: NEET UG 2024: Karnataka KCET Round 2 Counselling started, view details
Candidates need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question and the payment can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes. The National Testing Agency has also notified that no challenges will be entertained without any processing fee and the payment should be made in the prescribed form as the challenges wouldn't be accepted through any other mode.
How to raise objections NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2024?
Here's how you can raise objections for NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2024:
- Firstly, visit the official website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key'.
- You need to log in with your application number, date of birth and security pin.
- Then select the 'View Answer Sheet' option and you can challenge the answer key by clicking on the 'Challenge' option.
- Question ID will be displayed on your screen.
- Before hitting the final Submit button, make sure you cross-check all the details.
- Your challenge will start appearing on your screen.