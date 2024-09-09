NTA UGC NET answer key 2024 objection window closes today, check details

The University Grant Commission (UGC) will close the objection window for the provisional key of UGC NET 2024 today, September 9, 2024. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key for the examinations held on August 21, 22 and 23, till 11.50 pm today. Once the objection process is over, the final answer key will be released on the UGC NET website, i.e.,ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) allowed candidates to log in and submit their challenges through the shared portal.

The testing agency conducted the UGC NET June 2024 examination in a computer-based Test (CBT) mode covering 83 subjects in different cities. The provisional answer key was released on September 7, 2024, and today is the last date to raise objections.