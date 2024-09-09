SSC CGL 2024: Exam 2024 begins today, view full guidelines, other details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Examination 2024 today i.e, September 09, 2024. The Tier I examination will be held till September 26. The application cycle started on June 24 and ended on July 27, with a correction window accessible from August 10 to August 11. The recruitment process aims to fill around 17,727 positions. The document verification will be done by the particular user departments after the announcement of the final results. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SSC CGL 2024: Marking pattern The exam requires a minimum score of 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for candidates from all other categories. Also, the maximum admissible error rates (minimum qualifying standards) are 20% for unreserved students, 25% for OBC and EWS applicants, and 30% for any remaining categories. The tentative date for the Tier II exam is December 2024.

Negative marking is part of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Students are encouraged to attempt only questions they know, as incorrect responses will prompt a deduction of marks. A deduction of 0.5 marks will be applied for every incorrect answer. Please be aware that the Tier 1 exam marks are not included in the final result.

SSC CGL 2024: Exam pattern

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam has questions from four segments i.e, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and English Comprehension. Each segment incorporates 25 questions having two marks each, totalling to 100 questions for 200 marks overall. Students will have one hour to end the exam. Students who pass the Tier 1 exam will proceed to the Tier 2 exam.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: Documents needed

Applicants should bring the SSC CGL Admit Card, which will be used as the entrance pass to the exam centre. Be sure to print a clear copy with your photo and signature on it. A government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, driving licence, or college ID must be brought by candidates in both its original and a photocopy. Applicants must also have an additional passport-sized photo (equivalent to the one on your admit card) for verification at the exam centre.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: Guidelines

Be on time for the exam centre, as indicated on your admit card. This will give you more than adequate time for security checks and to look into the exam environment. Wear comfortable garments that stick to the exam centre's dress code. Avoid wearing jewellery or attire with intricate embroidery or pockets, as these may create delays during security checks.

What is the SSC CGL examination?

The meaning of the SSC CGL is Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Exam. The Commission-led SSC CGL exam is held on the national level to recruit candidates for Group B and Group C positions. The shortlisted applicants will be enrolled for different posts under the departments of the government of India.