NEET UG 2024: Karnataka KCET Round 2 Counselling started, view details

The Karnataka exam authority (KEA) has begun accepting applications for the counselling process for the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergrad (NEET UG) Round 2 and Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Until September 11, candidates can participate in the counselling on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The official document says, "Consequential vacancies that arise in the second-round seat allotment process will also be offered in the second round itself. Candidates are advised to retain their seats, even if they are not shown in the seat matrix, as there is a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered their options."

NEET UG, KCET Round 2 Counselling 2024: Important dates

Fees of Caution Deposit of Rs 1,00,000 for Medical Seat (Rs 50,000 for SC/ST candidates): September 09, 2024 to September 11, 2024 (During banking hours).

Rearrangement of options (modify/delete/reorder options): From 2pm on September 08, 2024 to September 11, 2024 (up to 2pm).

KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents

• KCET 2024 Application Form

• KCET 2024 Admit Card

• Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard

• Rural Study Certificate

• Caste Income Certificate

• Income Certificate

• Two passport-sized photos

• Class 10 Scorecard

• Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI

• Registration Fee Payment Proof

• Kannada Medium Certificate.

Karnataka NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents

• NEET 2024 Hall Ticket

• NEET 2024 Result

• Domicile Certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

• Caste Certificate (if applicable)

• Two passport-sized photographs.

About the KCET Examination 2024

The KCET examination is held every year for students looking for admission to undergrad programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test occurred on April 18 and 19, in two shifts, in which one took place from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.