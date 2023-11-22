Sensex (0.11%)
SBI CBO recruitment 2023: SBI invites applications to fill 5,280 CBO posts

State Bank of India invited the application process today, November 22, for circle-based officers. Candidates who want to apply for the post can go through sbi.co.in

SBI, state bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to fill the posts of circle-based officers or CBOs. The application process started on November 22 and the last date to submit the application is December 12, 2023. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply through the SBI's official website, i.e., sbi.co.in. The online test will be conducted in January next year.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5280 vacancies of circle-based officers. 
What are the eligibility criteria for SBI CBO recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates must have graduated from a recognised University in any discipline or have any other equivalent qualification recognised by the Central government, including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates, who possess qualifications, like Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant would also be eligible. 

SBI CBO recruitment 2023: Age limit

The candidates who applied for SBI CBO must be above 21 years and not more than 30 years as of October 31, 2023.

SBI CBO recruitment 2023: Application fee

The application fee for the general category is Rs 750, and SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

What is the selection process for SBI CBO recruitment 2023?

The selection will take place in three phases, i.e., Online Test, Screening, and Interview. 

The online SBI CBO exam is an objective type test of 120 marks and a 50-mark descriptive test. The descriptive test will take place immediately after the completion of the objective test, and candidates need to type the descriptive test answers on their computer.

The objective test duration is 2 hours and consists of 4 sections for a total of 120 marks. There will be separate timing for different sections. The descriptive test takes place in 30 minutes. The descriptive test will take place in English Language (Letter Writing and essay) with two questions for a total of 50 marks.

Candidates must have qualified for the online test and interviews separately. Marks obtained in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test during the Online and the Descriptive Test will be added to the interview marks for the final merit list. The final merit list will be prepared by normalising the marks scored in the online Test and Interviews with 75 to 25 weightage, respectively.

Topics : Indian state banks sbi online recruitment SBI bank jobs Bank Jobs

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

