SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the process of recruitment for the Apprentice post today, 21 September 2023. Interested and eligible applicants can submit their forms on the careers portal at the official website at sbi.co.in till 11.59 pm.

This recruitment intends to fill a sum of 6,160 openings at SBI. According to the notification, the shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 15,000 every month for the commitment time of one year. The written online exam for the position will be held in October/November 2023.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website at sbi.co.in

• Click on ‘careers’ and then on ‘current openings’ on the homepage

• Click on Apprentice recruitment

• Visit the ‘Apply Online’ page

• Register and create the login credentials

• Enter the application form and pay the fees

• Submit and download it

• Take a printout for later use

SBI Apprentice Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree from an approved college/university are qualified to apply for the position. The minimum age necessity is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 28 years, as of August 1, 2023. The candidate cleared the aptitude test directed by the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

SBI Apprentice 2023: Fees

The registration fee for the general, OBC, and EWS class applicants is Rs 300. Those from the SC, ST, and PwBD classes need to pay no application fees.

What is the pattern of passing SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

The SBI apprentice selection process comprises an online written exam followed by a local language exam. The written test will be conducted in October, and November 2023. The recruitment test will contain 100 questions for 100 marks. Furthermore, the duration will be an hour (60 minutes).

The online written exam will be separated into four segments having a general English section, a quantitative aptitude section, a general or financial awareness section, a reasoning ability, and a computer aptitude section. The SBI recruiting exam will likewise include an evaluation of the applicants' capability in the local language.

SBI Apprentice: Overview

Recently recruited SBI Apprentices are responsible to finish assigned administrative jobs with training for different services that they will be liable for. The work responsibility includes interning under senior SBI officials and helping them over the course of the day. The duration of an apprenticeship is 1 year. On achievement of completion, the SBI Apprentices will be able to apply for various posts in different banks. The age limit is 20-28 years to apply. The tasks are recorded below:

• Regulatory exercises.

• Training and grasping the working of the bank and its specialisations.

• Dealing the after-sale services.

• Helping and taking orders from senior authorities.