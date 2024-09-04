Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Education / News / TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket released, here's how to check and download

TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket released, here's how to check and download

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2024. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website

Exam, National exam

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The hall tickets for the upcoming TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2327 posts under the combined Civil Services Examination (Group 2 and 2A services). The Group 2 examination is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2024. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Here are the steps to download the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2024:
  • First visit the official website, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in.
  • On the home page check for the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2024. 
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.
  • Once the credentials are successfully admitted, they can check and download the admit card.
  • You can check the admit card and download the page. 
  • You can also take a printout for future reference.
The marks obtained in the preliminary examination are for screening test purposes only, and not the determining factor for admission to the main examination. These marks will not be counted for their final merit order.

Exam Pattern for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024

The TNPSC Group 2 exam pattern consists of two main stages: 

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

The preliminary examination is an objective type test that is held for 3 hours. It assesses candidates on three key subjects, i.e., General English, General Studies, and Aptitude and Mental Ability Tests. Each subject has a specific set of questions; General English has 100 questions, General Studies has 75 questions, while the Aptitude and Mental Ability Test have 25 questions.

More From This Section

paper leak

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Exam results, results

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out, here's how to check, download

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus

IIT JAM 2025: Registration starts at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check details

College students, students

Assam ADRE Admit Card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

Teachers day, India

Teachers' Day 2024: Check the list of top 50 teachers across the country

Main Examination (Descriptive Type)

The main examination for TNPSC Group 2 examination is descriptive in nature and consists of two papers; Paper I and Paper II. Paper I (Tamil Language Proficiency) aims to check candidates' knowledge of the Tamil language with questions related to translation, writing, comprehension, essay writing, and letter writing. It is a 3 hour paper worth 100 marks. The second paper (General Knowledge) evaluates the understanding of general studies at the degree level. It is a 300-mark paper which takes around 3 hours to complete.

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 25,200; VIX up, IT, Auto, Financials drag

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Will try to convince finmin to raise steel duties to 10-12%: HD Kumaraswamy

AP ICET 2024

AP ICET 2024: Registration for 2nd phase counselling to begin from today

Xi Jinping, Jinping

China to revitalise ageing railway linking resource rich Zambia, Tanzania

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank applies for transition to Universal Bank; shares rise

Topics : TNPSC board examinations Entrance Exams Admit Card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon