TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket released, here's how to check and download

The hall tickets for the upcoming TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2327 posts under the combined Civil Services Examination (Group 2 and 2A services). The Group 2 examination is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: How to download Here are the steps to download the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2024:

First visit the official website, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in.

On the home page check for the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2024.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.

Once the credentials are successfully admitted, they can check and download the admit card.

You can check the admit card and download the page.

You can also take a printout for future reference.

The marks obtained in the preliminary examination are for screening test purposes only, and not the determining factor for admission to the main examination. These marks will not be counted for their final merit order.

Exam Pattern for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024

The TNPSC Group 2 exam pattern consists of two main stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

The preliminary examination is an objective type test that is held for 3 hours. It assesses candidates on three key subjects, i.e., General English, General Studies, and Aptitude and Mental Ability Tests. Each subject has a specific set of questions; General English has 100 questions, General Studies has 75 questions, while the Aptitude and Mental Ability Test have 25 questions.

Main Examination (Descriptive Type)

The main examination for TNPSC Group 2 examination is descriptive in nature and consists of two papers; Paper I and Paper II. Paper I (Tamil Language Proficiency) aims to check candidates' knowledge of the Tamil language with questions related to translation, writing, comprehension, essay writing, and letter writing. It is a 3 hour paper worth 100 marks. The second paper (General Knowledge) evaluates the understanding of general studies at the degree level. It is a 300-mark paper which takes around 3 hours to complete.