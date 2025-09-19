Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 to be out soon at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 to be out soon at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

The TNPSC will shortly declare the Combined Civil Services Examination results-IV under Advt. No. 07/2025 from the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The exams were held on Jul 12, 2025

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025 will be released shortly by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The results can be downloaded from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. On July 12, 2025, the OMR-based objective exam was administered. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 3935 positions.
 
In case applicants were dissatisfied with the preliminary answer key, they had until July 28, 2025, to object. The commission released the answer key on July 21, 2025. 
 
3935 open positions, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard, are to be filled by this recruiting campaign.
 

When to expect the TNPSC Group 4 result 2025?

According to media sources, the Commission typically releases the TNPSC Group 4 results five months after the written exam is held. Although the official website does not currently have any announcements, it is anticipated that the results will be made public in September. It is now recommended that all candidates visit the official website frequently. 

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM Stalin slams Delhi dominance, defends DMK's use of 'union govt' term

World bank

WB approves $212.64 mn project to support coastal communities in TN, K'taka

gavel law cases

SC questions TN over appointment of acting DGP, asks UPSC to suggest names

MK Stalin, Stalin

Overseas trip fruitful, 10 new companies to invest in TN: CM Stalin

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025: Steps to download results

Go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, press the Group 4 results 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
View and download the result
Take a printout for later reference.

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025: Insights 

There is only one stage of this group 4 exam, and candidates are chosen based on their exam scores. Since 2013, the Public Service Commission has reportedly administered the Group 4 test seven times. 
 
This group 4 test consists of a single stage, and applicants are selected according to their exam results. Since 2013, the Group 4 test has apparently been given seven times by the Public Service Commission.  
 
Except for the 2023 exam, results were typically made available promptly; for three of the exams, they were made available in three months, and for the other three, they were made available in five months.
 

More From This Section

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download, exam dates and more

Neet exam

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC round 2 seat allotment result soon, know more

CBSE issues guidelines for classes 9 to 12 for 2025-26

CBSE guidelines for classes 9 to 12 for 2025-26: 75% attendance mandatory

IB ACIO Exam 2025

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 out, exams from mid-Sept: Know steps to download

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets once out?

Topics : Tamil Nadu civil services Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon