Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets once out?

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets once out?

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam: SBI advertised a total of 6,589 Clerk (Junior Associate) openings at the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. The exam will held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 for an hour

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card: It is anticipated that State Bank of India (SBI) would release the SBI Clerk preliminary admit card shortly. The link to acquire the SBI Clerk preliminary admit card will be activated by the examination body on the official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates must provide their date of birth, password, and registration or roll number in order to access the call letter. 
 
To the exam centre, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit cards and one photo-identity proof. The dates of the SBI Clerk preliminary test are set for September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The recruitment drive is expected to fill 5180 clerk positions. 
 

How to download SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card?

    • Go to the careers page of SBI official website at sbi.co.in.
    • Visit the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab
    • Choose the tab ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)'

Also Read

customer care, technology,

SBI to hire 5,583 Junior Associates for FY26 to enhance customer experience

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025

SBI Clerk jobs 2025: Registration starts for 6,589 openings, check details

C S SETTY, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

From John Matthai to CS Setty, a look at SBI chairpersons over the yearspremium

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI plans to solarise 4 million homes by FY27, marks 70 years of servicepremium

SBI

SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

    • From the drop-down, press the ‘SBI Clerk Admit Card download link’
    • Fill in the needed credentials
    • SBI Clerk prelims call letter will showcased on the screen

Details mentioned on the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

    • Candidate’s name, roll number, and registration number
    • Gender and category
    • Exam date, time, subject, and shift
    • Exam day guidelines
    • Scanned photograph and signature
    • Parents’ name
    • Space for invigilator’s signature.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Marking scheme 

The exam will consist of one-hour, online, 100-mark objective exams. The 100 questions will be divided into three categories: reasoning ability (25), numerical ability (35), and English (30). 
 
Additionally, there will be negative marking, in which each incorrect response will result in the deduction of one-fourth of the mark allotted for that question. Three sections make up the preliminary exam: English language, reasoning skills, and quantitative aptitude. 

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 (benefits)

According to the bank's standards, candidates are entitled for reimbursement of a variety of benefits, including medical care, leave-of-absence, provident fund, pension under the New Pension Scheme (Defined Contribution Benefit), and other facilities. 
 
According to the current rate, junior associates in metro areas like Mumbai receive starting salaries of about INR 29,000 per month, which includes DA and other benefits.
 

More From This Section

Coaching centre ads, Coaching centre, students

East to West; urban and rural: The rise of private coaching in Indiapremium

artificial intelligence machine learning

Social media is teaching children how to use AI: How can teachers keep up?

CAT 2025 Registration

CAT 2025 registration: Apply till Sept 13, know process, exam dates & more

Rajasthan police constable admit card 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at website

TG CPGET 2025 results

TG CPGET 2025 results out: Check subject-wise scores, download rank card

Topics : State Bank of India employees SBI bank jobs sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon