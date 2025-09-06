Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Ashok Leyland to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

The Hinduja Group will target cell and battery manufacturing for Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem, while AstraZeneca will invest ₹716 crore to expand its Chennai innovation and tech centre

Ashok Leyland

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK-based Hinduja Group marked the most significant commitment during the UK leg of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s European Union visit

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest ₹7,500 crore in businesses specialising in cell and battery manufacturing for electric vehicles (EVs), battery energy storage systems (BESS) and EV charging stations. The investment is expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs and strengthen the EV ecosystem in the state.
 
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK-based Hinduja Group marked the most significant commitment during the UK leg of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s European Union visit under the TN Rising Europe investment drive.
 

MoU signed during TN Rising Europe drive

The agreement adds to the state’s recent investment momentum. In the past week, Tamil Nadu has attracted commitments worth about ₹15,516 crore, expected to generate 17,613 jobs.
 
The announcement comes less than a week after Ashok Leyland signed a pact with China’s CALB Group to develop next-generation batteries. As part of that agreement, Ashok Leyland will invest more than ₹5,000 crore over the next seven to ten years in the development and manufacture of batteries for both automotive and non-automotive applications, as well as energy storage systems.

AstraZeneca expands Chennai innovation centre

Global pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca also announced a ₹716 crore expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, marking its third strategic investment in the state in two years.

Also Read

auto

Nomura backs auto rally post-GST cut; M&M, TVS Motor, Hyundai in fast lane

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland forays into battery ecosystem; Nomura analyses implications

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Ashok Leyland rises 4% on inking ₹5,000-cr pact with CALB for batteries

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

 
AstraZeneca’s GITC plays a central role in its global operations by enabling research, AI-driven innovation and technological transformation in healthcare delivery, the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement.
 
“We’re proud to reinforce our commitment to the country’s vibrant scientific and technological community. This new investment reflects our mission to improve patient lives by embedding cutting-edge technologies into every aspect of our work. Chennai continues to evolve as a vital innovation hub, and our growth here demonstrates the state’s boundless potential,” said Siva Padmanabhan, managing director, AstraZeneca India.

State builds on Europe investment drive

The latest commitments build on earlier announcements made during the UK leg of the roadshow, which secured ₹820 crore through MoUs across sectors such as GCCs, manufacturing, textile technology and design education, generating 1,293 jobs.
 
Before the UK leg, the delegation secured ₹7,020 crore in investment commitments from Germany through 26 MoUs, expected to generate 15,320 jobs in aerospace, deep tech, railways, automotive and electronics.

More From This Section

Gautam Adani with Butan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay

Adani Power, Druk Green to build 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Max Estates

Max Estates buys 7.5-acre Gurugram land to build project worth ₹3,000 crore

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric auditor flags 'material weakness' in inventory controls

BID, AUCTION

Vedanta outbids Adani to buy bankrupt JAL with ₹17,000 crore offer

Henrique Gnani Braun

India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

Topics : Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland Auto Hinduja Group Tamil Nadu EV market Electric vehicles in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon