Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UP Board topper Prachi Nigam gets support from netizens over 'facial hair'

Prachi Nigam made her family proud by topping the state for class 10th, but she soon became the target of social media trolling for her "facial hair" features

exam result

UP Board topper Prachi Nigam gets support from netizens over 'facial hair'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When will women no longer be judged based on their appearance? Is intelligence only valuable when it comes beautifully? These concerns popped up again after the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the April 20 results for the classes 10 and 12. Prachi Nigam, a Sitapur student, stole the spotlight with an impressive grade of 98.50 percent, or 591 out of 600 marks, placing her at the top in the state's class 10th results. 
However, as images of her went viral, her appearance became the focus instead of her accomplishment. Another concerning aspect of our society was brought to light when people began making fun of her 'facial hair' features.

 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Netizens trolling topper of class 10th: Insight 

With a score of 591/600, Prachi Nigam topped the class 10 final exam, surprising her family, friends, and the community. She hopes to pass the IIT-JEE and become an engineer.
But, as her pictures went viral, her appearance, not her accomplishments became the highlight. People started making fun of her "facial hair" features, which brought to light but another worrying aspect of our society. 
However, when the trolls stormed in, netizens were not far behind, ready to respond in the most effective and necessary way. One ‘X’ user responded to a doctor’s explanation suggesting she might be dealing with PCOS and deserves understanding, not ridicule, “The trollers don’t even think twice about what they’re trolling and who they’re trolling. It’s pathetic. I wish she didn’t read those comments ever, it may harm her confidence forever. Hormonal imbalance can occur to anyone any time. We must refrain from mocking it".

UP class 10th Board results 2024: Overview

Overall, 89.55 percent of students passed the UP Board Class 10 exam. The overall pass rate for girls is 93.40 percent, while the overall pass rate for boys is 86.05 percent. Girls outperform boys in Class 10 results. 
From February 22 to March 9, UPMSP administered the Intermediate and High School final exams. There were 55,25,308 students who signed up for the board exams. Of these, 25,77,997 were in Class 12 and 29,47,311 were in Class 10.

Topics : UP Board Results UP Board UP board exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWorld Earth Day 2024Financial Services Share PriceReliance Q4 PreviewIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon