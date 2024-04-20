Business Standard
UP board exam results announced, Class 10 pass percentage at 89.55

'Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district was the Class 10 topper with 98.50 per cent marks. Shubham Verma, also from Sitapur, stood first in the Class 12 exam with 97.80 per cent,'

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education on Saturday announced the board exam results, with Class 10 students recording a pass percentage of 89.55 while that for Class 12 was at 82.60.
"Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district was the Class 10 topper with 98.50 per cent marks. Shubham Verma, also from Sitapur, stood first in the Class 12 exam with 97.80 per cent," Education (Secondary) Director Mahendra Dev told PTI.
The board exams were held between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 centres. The answer papers were checked between March 16 and 30, board officials said.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

