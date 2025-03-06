Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UPSC CAPF 2025: Notification declared on official website, details inside

The UPSC has announced the notification for 357 vacancies for Assistant Commandants in the CAPF on the commission's website, upsconline.nic.in. The application deadline is March 25 up till 6 pm

Photo: Shutterstock

An announcement for 357 Assistant Commandant positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). On the commission's website at upsconline.nic.in, qualified applicants can submit their applications for UPSC CAPF 2025. You may find the notification on upsc.gov.in.
 
The last date of the application for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025 is March 25 at 6 p.m. From March 26 to April 4, the application correction window will be open.

UPSC CAPF ACs 2025 Recruitment: Vacancy Details

    • Border Security Force (BSF): 24 vacancies
      
    • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 33
      
    • Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 204 vacancies
      
    • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 92 vacancies
      
    • Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 04 vacancies. 

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Requirement: A bachelor's degree from a recognised university is required of the candidate.
 
Age Requirement: As on August 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 25. In other words, their birthdates must not be earlier than August 2, 2000, and not later than 1st August, 2005. For candidates in the reserved category, the upper age limit will be lowered in accordance with state regulations.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

New applicants must complete the one-time registration (OTR) via the link on the same website before submitting the online form on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can proceed with the application process after finishing the OTR.
 
The OTR on the UPSC website is valid for life, therefore, current applicants who have already completed it for a prior UPSC CAPF exam or any other exam administered by the Commission do not need to register again.
 
Step 1 – Register yourself on the official website
 
Step 2 – Enter the form and upload the required documents
 
Step 3 – Pay the application fees
 
Step 4 – Send the form and save the confirmation page for further use.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Written exams, Physical Standards Tests, Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), Interview/Personality Tests, and Medical Standards Tests will be used to choose candidates. The notice says, “If on verification at any time before or after the Written Examination, Physical Standards Tests, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Interview/Personality Test and Medical Standards Tests, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission". 

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The UPSC CAPF 2025 application cost is Rs 200. The examination fee is exempted for women and candidates from the SC and ST categories.
 

 

 

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

