Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / WB Madhyamik results 2025: Will the Class 10th results be out tomorrow

WB Madhyamik results 2025: Will the Class 10th results be out tomorrow

WBBSE will announce the Class 10th results at 9 am tomorrow, May 2. Results can be downloaded from the official websites. The exam was held from February 10 to February 22, 2025

Exam results, results

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik (Class 10) results for 2025 on May 2 at 9:45 am. Students can access their scorecards online at the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.
 
After the results are announced, the scorecard can be obtained using the date of birth and the roll number listed on the admit card. February 10 marked the start of the 2025 secondary board exams, which ended on February 22. Every day, the exam was conducted in a single shift from 10.45 am to 2 pm.
 
There were more female candidates than male candidates in the West Bengal Class 10 board exams, with 5,55,950 female candidates out of 9,84,753 total.
 

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Date and Time?

Result date- May 2, 2025
 
Result time- The board has acknowledged a 45-minute delay, so the results will now be announced at 9:45 AM instead of the original 9 AM release time.  Also Read: JKBOSE 10th results 2025 out: Check results, percentage, toppers list, more

Also Read

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Tesla board rejects new CEO search reports, backs Musk to lead growth plans

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa delays: B1/B2 wait up to 13 months, F-1 up to 2 months in India

Gemini

Soon, Google to add image editing features to Gemini app: What is new

Google logo

Google revamps salary structure; to boost bonus for top performers

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q4 results 2025: Check date, earnings expectations, fundraising update

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: How to check results?

1. Go to the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
2. Press on the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their login details.
4. Press submit, and your result will be showcased.
5. View the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Check via the Mobile app

The Class 10 Madhyamik results are also available via mobile apps, such as iresults.net/wbbse-app/, in addition to the official websites.  Also Read: AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; steps to download

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: How to check via SMS?

Students can use SMS to check results in places with a poor network or website problems.
 
Type: WB 10 [Roll Number] and send it to 56070 or 56263.

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025: Marking Scheme

Students are graded according to their overall scores in each subject under the WBBSE's extensive marking structure. The purpose of the grading system is to accurately reflect the knowledge and abilities of the students. Students' scores contain grades for each topic in addition to their overall score.
 
Students need to score at least 34% overall to pass the test. After the results are released, those who do not fit the requirements can ask for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) or Post Publication Review (PPR).
 
Bengali, English, mathematics, science, and social science are among the disciplines that are usually covered in the Madhyamik exams. The board employs a written exam format, and scores are determined by a combination of written test performance and, if relevant, practical exam performance. Accuracy and transparency in grading are guaranteed by the evaluation procedure.
 

More From This Section

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

JKBOSE Class 12 result 2025 expected to be out by April 30 at jkbose.nic.in

Results, Exam results

JKBOSE 10th results 2025 out: Check results, percentage, toppers list, more

student

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; steps to download

artificial intelligence, Technology, ecommerce, Startups

IIT-BHU signs MoU with Saras institute to offer foundation course in AI

youngsters

NEET UG 2025 admit card out. Here's how to download exam hall ticket

Topics : West Bengal board results Class 10 results exam results education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayRR vs MI Playing 11Delhi weather TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon