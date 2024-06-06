WBJEE 2024: West Bengal JEE Results today at 2:30 pm, link active at 4 pm

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE final results 2024 soon. The results will be announced today, June 6. Once out, students can look at their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board will likewise be declaring the cut-off list soon after the WBJEE 2024 results are announced.

The WBJEE 2024 cut-off list will be decided on a few factors including the number of candidates, seat availability, exam difficulty, past year cut-off trends, and test takers.

WBJEE Result 2024: Official statement

The official notice says that, “The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 (WBJEE2024) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be published on 06-06-2024 (Thursday)”.

“In this regard a press conference will be arranged at 2.30 p.m. Downloadable ‘Rank Cards’ will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards,” they further added.

WBJEE Result 2024: Date and Time

The WBJEE exam was held this year in a pen-and-paper format on April 28 at a number of West Bengal centres. The test was held in two shifts; Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The WBJEE is held every year for students seeking admission to undergrad engineering, pharmacy and architecture programs at various Universities, Government colleges and institutes in West Bengal.

WBJEE Result 2024: How to check?

Step 1: Open the official website of WBJEEB i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the exam section on the homepage and press on the WBJEE option.

Step 3: Scroll down and search the link WBJEE result 2024.

Step 4: Enter all the needed details and then press on submit.

Step 5: The result will be showcased on your screen.

Step 6: Download and keep a printout of the WBJEE results for future use.

WBJEE Result 2024: Marking scheme

The WBJEE 2024 comprises of three segments of questions i.e. Category 1, Category 2 and Category 3. The marking scheme is different for every category. To view the results, students must understand the marking pattern for every category:

Category 1:

— Applicants can only pick one option.

— For each right answer, students will be provided 1 mark.

— 1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

— In case any student marks two answers, it will be considered incorrect and 1/4th mark will be deducted.

Category 2:

— Only one option is correct.

— For each correct answer, students will be rewarded two marks.

— Half a mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

— Similarly, if any student marks two options, it will be considered as incorrect and half a mark will be deducted.

— Zero marks will be provided for not attempting the question.

Category 3:

— One or more options can be right.

— Two marks will be provided for every correct answer.

— If any student has selected two options and if one option is wrong, the complete response will be considered as wrong and the student will be given zero marks.

— In case, the student has not chosen every correct option and also no wrong option is chosen, marks granted will be – 2 x (Number of right options chosen) /Total number of right option(s).

— Zero marks will be provided for zero attempt.

WBJEE Result 2024: Counselling procedure

The WBJEE 2024 counselling procedure will begin once the result is out. It will include online registration, choice filling, fee payment, and then seat allotment.

Students must register online accordingly for the counselling procedure, once dates and instructions are announced. The seat allotment procedure will be done on the basis of rank and marks secured by the applicants.