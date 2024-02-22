Sensex (    %)
                        
Tripura JEE 2024: Last date for registration today; all details here

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will today end the extended application window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024. Applicants can apply for it at tbjee.nic.in

Tripura JEE 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Today, February 22, is the last day to register for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024. Applicants can register by going to the official site at tbjee.nic.in. The deadline for the registration of applications was February 16, however, it was then postponed to February 22. 
The application correction window will be given to the applicants from February 26 to 29. The admit cards will be given to the registered applicants in the second week of April. The test will be held on April 24 this year. 
When the exam has been conducted, the mode answer key will be shown on April 29. The window to bring up objections regarding the answer key will be given to the applicants until May 6. The result of the Tripura JEE 2024 will be announced in the fourth week of May.

Tripura JEE 2024: Steps to register

    • Visit the tbjee.nic.in.
    • Showcase the TJEE 2024 application link.
    • Register to have your login details.
    • Log in and enter all the details of the application form.
    • Upload documents and make payment of the fee.
    • Submit your form.
    • Save a copy of the confirmation page for later.

Tripura JEE 2024: Fee 

Applicants having a general male category will be expected to pay Rs 550 for the Tripura JEE 2024 application fee. SC and ST applicants will be asked to pay Rs 450 as their fee. To register for the exam, female and BPL male applicants will need to pay a fee of Rs 350. 

Tripura JEE: Insights 

It will be held in three sessions; the primary session is from 11 am to 12.30 pm, the second from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm, and the third from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm. The first shift will be used for Physics and Chemistry papers, the second shift for Biology papers, and the third shift for Mathematics papers.
The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture, Paramedical and other courses under the board. According to the exam prospectus, TJEE 2024 will be conducted probably on April 24.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

