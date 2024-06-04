TS TET 2024: Answer key out, objection window at tstet2024.aptonline.in

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has announced the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 answer key today, June 4. Candidates who have shown up for the exam can download the TS TET 2024 answer key by going to the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

Candidates won't need any credentials to get to the TS TET 2024 subject-wise answer key 2024. The TS TET 2024 answer key objection window has also been activated on the official site.

TS TET 2024: Date and Time

The TS TET 2024 was conducted from May 20 to June 3 at different exam centres in 11 districts throughout the state. The TS TET 2024 was held in two sessions from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The TSTET 2024 exam was conducted online in computer-based mode.

TS TET 2024: Marking scheme

In the TS TET 2024 examination, there were 150 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs) in every paper like paper 1 and paper 2. Every paper in TS TET 2024 carried a sum of 150 marks. The span of every TS TET 2024 test paper was 150 minutes. Applicants got 1 mark for each right answer and there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

In the TS TET, passing scores must be 60% or higher for general, 50% or higher for BC, and 40% or higher for SC/ST/Differently abled (PH)*.

TS TET 2024 Answer key: Steps to raise objection

Candidates can follow the below instructions to raise objections against the TS TET 2024 answer key.

• Go to the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet.

• Press on the TS TET 2024 answer key objection link on the homepage.

• Login using credentials

• Your TST TET 2024 answer key will be showcased on the screen.

• Select the answer you want to challenge

• Attach supporting documents

• Submit and save a copy for future use.

TS TET 2024 answer key: Steps to download

The provisional answer key has been announced for Paper I and Paper II all subjects. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the below steps:

• Go to the official website of TS TET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

• On the home page, press on TS TET 2024 answer key link available.

• A new page will display where applicants will get answer key links for every subject.

• Press on the link and a PDF file will open.

• View the answers and download the page.

What is TS TET?

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) is held by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana to decide the qualification of applicants for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana State. The TSTET test is conducted for two levels, for example Paper 1 and Paper 2.

TSTET Paper 1 is intended for Primary Teachers who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5, and TSTET Paper 2 is intended for Secondary Teachers who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 8 must take both exams.