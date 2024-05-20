Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE 12th results declared at official website

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 exam results on Monday, May 20. The results were made available on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, which the students can use to access their scores.

At the press conference, among other significant information, the Rajasthan Board will disclose the overall pass percentages and gender-specific pass percentages.

The RBSE Class 10 exams occurred between March 7 and March 30, while Class 12 exams were held from February 26 to April 4, this year. There were approximately 11 million students from Class 10 and 9 million students from Class 12 who registered for both exams.

The pass percentage for students in the Arts stream is 96.88, while the pass percentage for students in the Science stream is 97.73. The Commerce stream stands apart with a noteworthy pass percentage of 98.95%.

Rajasthan Board 2024: Details mentioned

• Verify the given details on your scorecard

• Candidate Name

• Date of Birth

• Roll no

• Qualifying status

• Subject wise marks Theory

• Subject wise marks practical.

Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Steps to check

Follow the below steps to view the result:

1- Go to the official RBSE website at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2- Press on the Arts result link on the homepage.

3- Fill in your login details like roll number, registration number and other such details.

4- The result will be showcased on the screen.

5- Download and save the result for future use.

Rajasthan class 12th results 2024: Check via SMS

• Type ‘RAJ12 (space) Roll No

• Send the SMS to 56263

• Rajasthan Board will then send the result to the similar phone number

• Save the data for later.

Rajasthan results 2024: Revaluation procedure

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the re-assessment of the Class 12 Result 2024 by visiting the website of the board. For that, they must submit an application and pay the required fee to their respective schools.

Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-totalling. If they are not happy with the re-totalling, the subsequent step is to apply for a copy of their answer sheets.