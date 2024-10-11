Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Bollywood celebs wish Big B on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Bollywood celebs wish Big B on his birthday

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 today, on October 11, 2024. Fans and bollywood have started wishing and gathering outside his home, Jalsa, in Mumbai since last night

Amitabh Bachchan,Amitabh

Actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo; PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Today, October 11, 2024, marks the 82nd birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. Since last night, fans and well-wishers from the film industry have been congratulating him outside the iconic actor's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, in the hopes of catching a glimpse of him. To show their love and respect for the superstar, the audience has been holding up posters, chanting his name, and singing songs.
Amitabh Bachchan, often known as Big B, has had a remarkable career of more than fifty years. His commitment, skill, and distinct style continue to inspire millions of people, and he has contributed to some of Bollywood's biggest successes. Several celebs and actresses wished him a happy birthday on social media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Celebs wishes on his b’day

Bollywood actress and co-star Kajol posted a beautiful black-and-white pic with superstar Mr Bachchan and wrote a heartfelt message stating that, “Happy Birthday, Amitji! You have been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are.” She also tagged the veteran actor. 
Big B’s Kalki co-star and global superstar Prabhas also posted a candid photo of himself with Amitabh Bachchan and expressed his feelings, saying, “Happy Birthday Amitabh sir. It’s a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Have a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday!” He concluded his message with folded hand emojis and red hearts. 
A well-known TV host and actor, Maniesh Paul also wished Amitabh Bachchan by sharing a photo of himself with the star and said, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for always inspiring us! Love you loads Fan boy for life and you know it.” His post also showed the impact of Mr Bachhan on the lives of his fellow actors and the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Filmy career

Although Amitabh Bachchan's film career started in the early 1970s, Zanjeer, released in 1973, marked the beginning of his rise to stardom. In contrast to the typical gentle, romantic protagonists of that time, the public adored his portrayal of the "angry young man" in Zanjeer. He became the moviegoers’ favourite due to his dramatic performances and commanding presence on screen.
Amitabh Bachchan has starred in several successful films throughout the years, including Don (1978), Agneepath (1990), and Deewar, Sholay (1975), and many more. He also proved his versatility in the 2000s with films such as Pink (2016), Piku (2015), Sarkar (2005), and Mohabbatein (2000). 

More From This Section

Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan released today, Prime Video buys OTT rights

Stree 2

Stree 2 OTT release: When and where to watch this horror comedy film

Happy birthday Rekha

Happy birthday Rekha: All about the 70-year journey of legendary actress

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh announces more shows of Dil-Luminati Tour for Delhi, Jaipur

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 out: Trailer launched at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan is still a well-known personality in the entertainment world at the age of 82. He is worshipped by both fans and celebrities as an icon who has not only established the standard for brilliance and commitment, but also defined what it is to be a great actor.

Also Read

Vettaiyan

Lights, Camera, Commerce: Rajinikanth, Bachchan unite in branding mega-hit

swiggy, swiggy AI

Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Karan Johar invest in Swiggy ahead of IPO launch

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD sequel shooting to begin in 2025, the producers confirm

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

SRK debuts on Hurun India Rich List 2024: Who else from Bollywood made it?

Amitabh Bachchan,Amitabh

Bachchan family office joins quick commerce frenzy with Swiggy stake

Topics : Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon